Reese Witherspoon Gives Away Free Dresses To Teachers Stuck At Home In Hopes Of Cheering Them Up

Actress Reese Witherspoon is showing her appreciation for teachers in a special way during this time of global health crisis by giving away free dresses. The dresses will come from Witherspoon’s own Southern-inspired fashion company, Draper James, which she started in 2015, according to Tank’s Good News.

Because of stay-at-home orders, teachers across the nation have no choice but to try their best to teach their students from home. Their plans for the school year have been botched and they are separated from their students. Witherspoon understood how hard this has been on many educators and thought that this new giveaway might be a creative way to cheer them up.

There will be 250 dresses given away in total to qualifying teachers across the United States. In order to qualify for the giveaway, interested individuals must prove they are in fact teachers. This is easy to do through a simple online form. They will need to submit their name and email address as well as their grade level and the name of the school they teach for. They will then need to provide their home zip code and the state in which their school is located. The winners will be announced on April 7. Even people that applied but were not selected as winners will be still be gifted a 25 percent off promo code that they can use to purchase anything they wish from Draper James.

In a recent statement, Witherspoon gave kudos to the hard work teachers are having to do right now as they adjust to a virtual style of learning. She also explaining her reasoning behind this giveaway project.

“These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity… I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things. And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers. During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.”

