Natalie Roser Sizzles In A Tiny White Bikini That Showcases Her Toned Body

In her latest sizzling Instagram post, Natalie Roser tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot triple update in which she rocked a tiny white bikini. The bikini was from Ark Swimwear, an Australian company.

According to the caption of the post, the photos may have been still captures of a video in which she rocked the sexy swimwear, as she tagged a company in the picture itself as well as in the caption. In the first snap, she stood under a large umbrella, and placed one hand on the wooden mast. Natalie’s bikini top featured simple triangular cups and a thick band going all the way around her body, underneath the bust, connecting the cups, and around her back. The swimsuit showcased a tempting amount of cleavage, and Natalie drew even more attention to her chest by adding a gold pendant necklace that hung just above her cleavage.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were a high-cut style, stretched over her hips to accentuate her toned physique. The front of the bottoms dipped low, showing off plenty of her toned stomach. Natalie finished off the ensemble with a pair of earrings and a floppy straw hat that gave her a mysterious vibe. Her makeup was very natural, and it looked as though she may not have been wearing any makeup at all in the snap.

For the second snap, Natalie showcased her fit physique even more by sharing a picture in which her face was completely hidden by the brim of the hat. She had both hands on her hat, her blond hair brushing her shoulders and collar bones, and the shot showcased several inches of her toned thighs as well as her pert derriere.

The third and final snap in the update showcased Natalie lounging on a cozy-looking outdoor bed with pillows propped beneath her. A book and beverage were positioned beside her, and she had her eyes closed as she soaked in the sunshine.

Natalie’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 5,100 likes within just 55 minutes. It also received 99 comments from her eager fans.

“Stunning pics,” one fan said simply.

“Love that white on you,” another follower added, captivated by the simple hue against her sun-kissed skin.

“Absolute perfection,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“So beautiful,” another added.

Natalie frequently showcases her incredible physique in skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a throwback from a photoshoot she did in Bali. In the pictures, she rocked a revealing bikini with a sexy pattern that looked stunning against her glowing bronzed skin.