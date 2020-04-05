Sean Lowe Shares An Adorable Photo Of Wife Catherine Giudici Lowe Holding Their Baby Daughter

Sean Lowe's daughter Mia laughs joyfully in his sweet new Instagram photo.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe is melting the hearts of social media users yet again with a new adorable photo featuring his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe and their baby daughter Mia. The Instagram photo, which he shared on April 2, is getting lots of attention online.

The sweet close up photo features Catherine holding baby Mia tightly while looking down at her with an adorable expression of love. Baby Mia is dressed in a grey and white onesie and laughing joyfully. Her face is scrunched up into a broad toothless smile and her eyes are squinted as she looks at Sean, who appears to be the person taking the photo. The photo is just slightly blurred due to the baby’s wiggling, one of Mia’s fists up in the air.

Catherine, who appeared laid back and relaxed with a makeup free face, appeared happy and content as she smiled at her baby. In the caption, Sean joked about the baby’s overflowing joy. Instagram users could not get enough of the photo and it racked up over 93,000 likes in no time. Sean boasts 1.2 million on the platform overall.

Social media users took to the comment section to gush over the sweet photo and to beg Sean to savor these precious moments and keep posting photos of his family.

“Oh my gosh. Keep posting baby pics. I’m done having babies but it will never get old seeing them laugh and smile,” one person commented.

“Omg the cuteness of it all!! Love what great parents you are and how happy your family is. Enjoy every minute they grow up so fast,” said another.

Other social media users pointed out how closely Mia resembles Sean already with her reddish blonde hair, pale skin and blue eyes.

“All your babies are definitely yours! They all look alike. Such an adorable family,” one person said.

Sean and Catherine, who met and fell in love on The Bachelor, are the parents of three children. They also have a 3-year-old son named Samuel Thomas Lowe and a 1-year-old son named Isaiah Hendrix Lowe. The welcomed their only daughter Mia into their family on December 23 of 2019.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Lowe family has been hunkering down in quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus crisis just like families all around the nation are having to do. In a recent Instagram post, Catherine seemed comically tired and stressed upon learning that the stay-at-home order for the state of Texas had been extended a number month.