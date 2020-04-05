Isabella Buscemi Sunbathes In A Tiny Bright Orange Bikini

Isabella's revealing two-piece had clear side straps.

Isabella Buscemi rocked a vibrant bikini and soaked up some rays while filming her latest promotional video for Bang Energy drink.

On Sunday, Isabella took to Instagram to share the ad with her 2 million followers. For her video shoot, the voluptuous model rocked an orange micro bikini. The garment’s unique design ensured that the maximum amount of her flawless skin was exposed to the sun’s scintillating rays.

The model’s bikini top had classic triangle cups. However, in lieu of string ties, the garment had clear plastic straps round the neck and back. These stretchy, see-through bands prevented Isabella from getting any tan lines on her back and decolletage. The straps also provided plenty of lift and support, even though Isbella’s skimpy top left little of her ample cleavage to the imagination.

The model’s matching slide bottoms featured the same clear straps on the sides. She was wearing them pulled up high so that they hit her at the smallest part of her tiny waist. Her bikini perfectly showcased her bombshell hourglass figure, including her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

Isabella was wearing her long blond hair down and straight. Her glamorous makeup application included taupe eyeshadow, thick black lashes, and rich, dark lipstick. Contour had also been used on her cheeks.

The model was sitting on the side of a pool with her legs dangling in the water. She gave the camera a flirty smile and played with her highlighted tresses before the camera cut to a shot of her posing from the side. This gave her fans a glimpse of her round derriere.

Isabella slowly strolled across a lush green lawn and sat in a wicker lounger. She was stretching out and running her hands over her body as she basked in the bright sunlight. She also shot the camera a few playful, teasing smiles.

Isabella’s summery, sun-drenched video was a big hit with her Instagram followers.

“Absolutely the most beautiful married woman I have ever seen,” read one response to her post.

“Baby you are a doll,” another fan wrote.

“You’re the most beautiful and gorgeous girl in the entire world,” a third admirer gushed.

“Literally the best post notification that I got,” read a fourth fan’s comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Isabella also made an appearance in another popular Bang Energy model’s promotional video earlier today. In that clip, she was rocking a thong bikini and frolicking with Yaslen Clemente beside a deserted pool.