Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Rocks White Sports Bra And Dark Pink Leggings For New Ab Workout Video

Dutch fitness influencer Sophie Van Oostenbrugge encouraged her fans to work on their abs while they’re in quarantine with the latest workout video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a white sports bra and dark pink leggings, the petite powerhouse performed a circuit of exercises designed to target her abdominal muscles using nothing but a yoga mat.

Sophie started the workout with a series of walkout planks. She bent over at the start of the exercise, placing her hands on the mat. Then she walked them forward, elongating her body as she did so. After four steps, she reversed the move to complete one repetition.

In the next video, she performed a set of flutter kicks. She lay on the mat with her torso raised for this exercise and alternated lifting her legs while keeping them straight.

Then, in the third and final video, she completed a series of penguin taps. She stayed on the mat for this exercise as well but kept her knees raises and stretched her arms in front of her with her palms facing upward. Next reached each hand toward the corresponding heel, leaning her torso to the side as she did so.

In her caption, she recommended doing each exercise for 30-40 seconds, and to repeat the circuit four or five times. She also advised taking short breaks between the moves and to rest for 1-2 minutes after each round.

In the comments section, fans expressed their appreciation for Sophie’s recent at-home workout videos on Instagram.

“Yay, love the home workouts you’ve been posting,” one person wrote. “You’re a star.”

“I just finished my 25 minute intense HIIT workout! Got the blood pumping and woke up a few muscles that decided to get lazy. The exercises you’re doing were incorporated and they were a blessing,” another shared.

“This is [fire emoji] I love all your content!” a third Instagram user gushed. “Big inspiration for myself”

But one fan had a question about Sophie’s fitness journey.

“Ok have you always been this fit?? How long did it take you to gain muscle?” they asked.

Sophie hasn’t responded to the question, as of this writing.

In her previous workout video, Sophie focused on training her legs. Wearing an olive-green sports bra and camo-print leggings, she went through a circuit that included pistol squats, close-stance lunges, sissy squats, and goblet squats.

The post has amassed almost 40,000 likes as of this writing and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it.