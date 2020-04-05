Kevin Hart Claps Back At 50 Cent After He Makes Fun Of His Graying Hair

Kevin Hart and rapper 50 Cent got into a lighthearted argument on Instagram.

Popular comedian Kevin Hart clapped back at controversial Queens rapper 50 Cent after he made fun of his graying hair. The lighthearted argument began with a photo 50 Cent posted to Instagram that featured side by side photos of Hart, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and NFL legend Deion Sanders with a snarky caption, according to Page Six.

In each of the photos, the men show signs of aging with gray popping up in their beards and shortly cropped hair. 50 cent suggested that the photos were all taken of the men since they went into quarantine and that social distancing was really speeding up their aging.

“Man where the f*ck is the time machine, they got old on quarantine. LOL,” he captioned the Instagram photo.

Hart did not seem to be insulted by the joke and included a long string of laughing emojis in his response.

“F*uck off man…I used the product this week,” he commented, seeming to reference a male hair dye used to coverup grey hair.

In Hart’s most recent social media posts, his salt and pepper beard was far less noticeable to be found so it appears he did find a way to cover it up.

50 Cent is certainly not one to hold his tongue and is known for starting lots of social media quarrels throughout the years with his controversial Instagram posts. Nevertheless, this one seemed to be taken all in good fun by most people, earning the rapper over 525,000 likes.

“Man I can shave! And I look younger than u,” responded Sanders who at 52-years-old is eight years 44-year-old 50 Cent’s elder.

For the most part Sanders remains clean shaven which is why the photo of him with a grey hair might have looked so drastically different than his typical appearance.

“I’m guessing they didn’t learn how to dye their own hair in case of something like this happening #quarantine2020,” one of 50 Cent’s followers joked in the comment section.

But many people thought that the three men actually looked good showing off their graying hair.

“Diddy looks good with the salt and pepper,” one person wrote.

“Gray hair is a small price to pay for wisdom,” said another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rapper 50 cent has been in a lot of feuds fueled by social media feuds but the most notable of which is one with talkshow host Wendy Williams. Nevertheless, he announced the end of their feud back in February.