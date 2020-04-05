‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Reveals The Truth About Baby Mickey To Eric

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 6, 2020 reveal that there will be a shocking revelation to start off the week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) finally tells her boyfriend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) that he is not the biological father of baby Mickey.

Fans have been watching as Nicole’s been putting the pieces of the baby switch together for weeks. She now has proof that Eric and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) are not the little girl’s parents. Sadly, their baby was switched with Brady Black (Eric Martsofl) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) daughter, Rachel Isabella.

The real Mickey tragically died at the hospital shortly after her birth due to injuries that Sarah suffered in a car accident just moments before giving birth. The accident was caused by Sarah’s own mother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), who was driving drunk at the time.

Following the infant’s death, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) paid off Dr. Raynor to switch the babies, and tell Brady and Kristen that their little girl had passed away. Now, the truth is about to come out and chaos will break loose among those involved.

Meanwhile, Xander will be making plan for his wedding to Sarah. The couple have grown very close over the past year, and he’s come to love little Mickey like his own daughter. However, once Sarah finds out that Xander was behind the baby switch, the wedding will likely be cancelled, and fans can expect Sarah to kick Xander to the curb.

Elsewhere in Salem, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will anxiously await news about his wife Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) health and well being.

Marlena was previously brainwashed by Stefano DiMera and doctors will try to reverse the impact of that with a medical procedure as John nervously waits for his wife to fully return to him.

In addition, Stefano, who is currently inhabiting Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) body, will do everything in his power to keep Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) from attempting to end his control over Steve’s body.

It seems that Days of Our Lives fans will soon seen Stefano gone from Steve’s physical form, and the real Patch finally return to his wife. Steve and Kayla’s emotional and romantic reunion will be a must watch moment for viewers. However, it will likely leave Kayla’s current beau, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) out in the cold.