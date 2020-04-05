Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Killer Curves In Impossibly Tiny Neon-Green Bikini

Australian beauty Tammy Hembrow sent hearts racing around the world on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Sunday, April 5. The blond bombshell shared the post with her 11.1 million followers on her Instagram account, as it caught the attention of tens of thousands of fans within minutes.

The 25-year-old internet sensation, who is most famously known for her fitness regimen, was photographed outdoors as she soaked up the sun poolside. She glowed in the snapshot as she looked directly into the camera’s lens and pouted, exuding a sultry vibe. Tammy’s arms were both raised up to the back of her head and her long blond locks dripped wet with water as they cascaded down her back.

Tammy appeared to be fresh-faced for the photo though she did have on eyelash extensions and sculpted eyebrows. What demanded the most attention, however, was Tammy’s famous killer figure, as she showed off her insane curves in a neon two-piece bikini set that left very little to the imagination.

Tammy’s bikini bra, which featured two transparent thin strings that tied around her neck, was a bold neon-yellow and neon-green color. Furthermore, the swimsuit top featured tiny triangular cups that struggled to contain Tammy’s full-figured assets as a large amount of cleavage and sideboob spilled out.

Tammy paired the bra with matching bikini bottoms, which were designed in a classic Brazilian-style thong that provided just minimal coverage. The minuscule briefs successfully displayed Tammy’s curvaceous figure, particularly her hips and her pert derriere. The briefs high-waisted thin strings also drew attention to Tammy’s toned core.

In the post’s caption, Tammy stated that is big fan of coconut oil and would sprinkle it over her “entire life” if she could. She further directed her fans to her fitness Instagram page for “programs and meal plans.”

The smoking-hot snapshot was instantly met with a large amount of support from many of Tammy’s fans and garnered more than 81,000 likes after just the first half-hour of going live. Furthermore, more than 500 fans took to the comments section to shower Tammy with compliments on her stunning looks, her eye-catching swimsuit, and her killer curves.

“You are body goals,” one user commented.

“Looking amazing,” a second user added, referring to the model’s caption.

“You are incredible,” a third admirer chimed in.

“That bod is insane,” a fourth fan asserted.

Tammy has shared a number of sizzling looks on her Instagram this week. On April 4, she posted a video of herself in a strapless white thong bikini that flaunted her enviable body, per The Inquisitr. The sexy post received more than 1 million views.