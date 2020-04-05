WWE Rumors: Real Reason For Shayna Baszler’s ‘WrestleMania 36’ Loss Revealed

Becky Lynch‘s win over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 came as a shock to many WWE fans and pundits. While Baszler is a new addition to WWE‘s main roster, many expected her to win the Raw Women’s Championship at the pay-per-view after dominating her opponents since her arrival on Monday Night Raw, and because “The Man” has held the title for over a year. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, some company officials felt that the title didn’t have to change hands at the event.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Meltzer revealed that WWE still has big plans for Baszler, which is why she didn’t lose in decisive fashion last night. Lynch managed to sneak the win through luck, suggesting that the company wants to prolong the feud between both superstars for the time being.

“In this case, it was like, do we need to change the title now? No, we don’t need to. It was a quick win. It wasn’t like she beat her with the Disarmher, she beat him with the powerslam or anything like that. Whenever you do a finish like that, the idea is to protect the heel while the babyface sneaks over. That’s exactly what this finish is.”

Meltzer went on to say that the way the match ended was WWE’s way of trying to make Baszler look strong in defeat without resorting to a disqualification finish, which is usually the company’s go-to method in circumstances like this. The journalist also thinks that the feud is far from over, and Baszler could end up winning the title at a future event.

However, the Sportskeeda reports also suggests that the decision could have been based on the current coronavirus epidemic. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the crisis, WWE might have opted for the safer bet, as Lynch is already established. WWE might not put on any shows until things settle down, which could derail the momentum of any new champion.

Of course, some fans and pundits may interpret the decision as a burial of Baszler. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vince McMahon reportedly isn’t a fan of the former UFC star, and if that’s the case, she might not be given a championship reign until the boss warms up to her.

It remains to be seen what the company’s plans for “The Queen of Spades” are, but her loss proved that this year’s WrestleMania has been unpredictable.