Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Pert Posterior In A Cheeky Red Bikini

Celeste was standing in the ocean for her gorgeous photo.

Celeste Bright used a stunning throwback bikini photo to let her fans know that she’s missing the beach. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a modeling shot with her 662,000 followers. Celeste was pictured wearing a dark red two-piece and posing in the sea.

The model’s bikini top had thick adjustable shoulder straps and a hook closure on the back. She was pictured from the side with her derriere angled towards the camera, so little of her top’s front was visible. It appeared to have fixed triangle cups that provided a generous amount of coverage. However, Celeste was still showing off the slightest hint of sideboob.

The model made her bottoms the main focus of her photo. They had a cheeky cut that left a significant amount of her peachy backside exposed. The garment had thick side straps, and the bands had been pulled up so that they were resting right above Celeste’s hip bones. The waist of her bottoms hit her up high on her lower back.

Celeste’s wine-colored bikini was constructed out of a thick, ribbed fabric. Her bottoms were shiny in her photo, but this was seemingly because they were wet. The model was standing in shallow ocean water next to a craggy rock wall. Sea foam was swirling around her partially-submerged legs.

Celeste had her back elegantly arched, and she was reaching out to touch the rough, worn rock with her left hand. Her pose also highlighted her flat stomach and slender thighs.

The model was looking back at the camera over her shoulder. She had her full berry-colored lips parted, and she had a sultry look on her face. Her big expressive eyes were traced with dark winged eyeliner. She also appeared to be wearing mascara and pearly eye shadow. Celeste’s wavy blond locks were swirling around her as she turned her head. This revealed that she was accessorizing her swimwear with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Celeste tagged the designer of her bikini as Bella Boom.

The model’s caption about missing the ocean seemed to indicate that her photo was an older one, but her Instagram followers didn’t seem to mind. In the span of an hour, her post received over 13,000 likes and a flood of compliments.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one fan gushed.

“Apparently not enough fevers going around already?!” another commenter quipped.

“Hey……what a perfect body,” a third admirer wrote.

“Fantastic glutes,” read a fourth response to her post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste also delighted her fans by posing in a hot pink one-piece with a zipper. She wore it almost all the way unzipped to show off her ample cleavage.