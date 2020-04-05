Taylor Swift Pays For The Salary And Healthcare Of Out Of Work Employees At A Nashville Record Store

Taylor Swift offered a helping hand to people out of work due to the coronavirus.

Taylor Swift helped out the out of work employees of an east Nashville vintage independent record store by paying for their salaries and healthcare for three months. The record store, Grimey’s New & Preloved Music, is close to the superstar’s home and has had to shut its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic and a state wide stay-at-home-order. Swift’s donation will allow the employees to continue to support themselves and their families until they are able to get back to work again, according to The Daily Mail.

It was Swift’s publicist who reached out to company’s owners to see if she would be able to offer some assistance financially. Doyle Davis, one of the store’s co-owners, was astonished by the offer. He did not even realize Swift knew the store existed.

“I didn’t even know we were on her radar,” he said, explaining that he was “very surprised, and I would have to say amazed.”

Grimey’s New & Preloved Music, like many small businesses around the nation, will still have of course suffered major financial setbacks by the time the crisis is over and they are able to open the doors to the public again. They will have to take out loans to make up for the money they are no longer bringing in so they can pay their rent and expenses. Nevertheless, Swift’s donation will make it far easier for the company to get back on its feet one day, hopefully in the near future.

The employees at the record store were incredibly grateful for Swift’s support during these stressful and uncertain times. Will Orman, who works as a buyer for the store, expressed his deep gratitude in a statement.

“It’s incredibly heartening and totally surreal that Taylor Swift has offered to help us out in such a significant way. With so much uncertainty about what lies ahead, we’re deeply grateful to be able to look forward to returning to the store and continuing to share music and connect with our community, thanks to Taylor’s generous support.”

Swift moved to Nashville with her family when she was just 13-years-old with the intention of pursuing a music career. This generous gesture is a way in which she is able to give back to the city that helped build her career.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Swift has been giving back in other ways during this time as well, for example by sending fans with financial struggles money.