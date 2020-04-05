Casey Costelloe Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs In A Hot Pink Bikini On The Beach

Casey Costelloe let it all hang out in her latest bikini shot on Instagram. She flashed her curves while thanking her fans for helping her reach the milestone of more than 800,000 followers.

In the racy pic, Casey looked smoking hot in a hot pink bikini. The top sported thin straps that showcased her toned shoulders and lean arms, as well as her ample cleavage. The matching bottoms rested on her curvy hips and flaunted her flat tummy and rock hard abs. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings.

In the photo, Casey stood on the beach with her hip pushed out. She rested her arms at her sides and gave a sexy stare into the camera. In the background, a stunning ocean scene is visible, as well as a sandy beach and a clear blue sky.

Casey wore her long blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the picture. The glam look included long lashes and black eyeliner. She also incorporated pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to help define her eyes. Her tanned skin was illuminated with a shimmering highlighter on her face and bronzed blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with light pink lipstick.

Many of Casey’s followers showed the post some love by clicking the like button more than 9,400 times within the first eight hours after its upload. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 300 messages for the model.

“You are looking extra beautiful in this post. That bikini is stunning. Pink is your color my girl. Congrats on 800k. You deserve it so much. Stay safe and healthy!” one follower stated.

“You are always amazing, stay safe!!” remarked another.

“You are a gift from the heavens lol thanks for cheering up my night,” a third comment read.

“Congrats Casey your an amazing beautiful Aussie Lady,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Casey has become a fan favorite Instagram model. Her followers have fallen in love with her gorgeous snaps, in which she is usually showing off her enviable curves — most often in a scanty bathing suit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently ditched her bikini to show off her flawless figure in a knotted crop top and some tight jeans. That post proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it has earned over 15,000 likes and 350 comments.