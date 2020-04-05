Joe Biden Says Democratic Party May Have To Hold A ‘Virtual Convention’

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the United States and social distancing measures are implemented as a preventative, Joe Biden suggested that the Democratic National Convention (DNC) be held online. As reported by Breitbart, Biden floated the idea while speaking to George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s Sunday edition of This Week.

“We may have to do a virtual convention,” Biden said.

“We should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding a convention is going to be necessary. We may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in one place, and that’s very possible. Again, let’s see where it is.”

The former Vice President noted that the preventative measures taken by the country between now and the convention, which was postponed until August, will determine the options for the future. Nevertheless, Biden urged that the path be determined by following expert advice.

“My point is you got to follow the science,” he said.

As reported by CNBC, the DNC was scheduled for June before it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DNC Convention Committee CEO Joe Solmonese addressed the decision in a press release.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention.”

The event is now scheduled for the week of August 17, which Solmonese noted provides the Democrat Party organizers with enough time to decide on the “most appropriate” structure for the event, suggesting that the final form is not set in stone.

As of now, Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are the only two candidates left in the Democratic primary. While Biden is considered the presumptive nominee, Sanders has vowed to remain in the race amid the rapidly shifting political climate. Notably, Donald Trump‘s administration sent cheques directly to Americans, and NPR noted that the president’s recent proposal for uninsured coronavirus patients echoes Sanders’ Medicare for All plan. Per The Guardian, Sanders’ campaign said it is “assessing” its path forward and but ultimately focusing its energy on the pandemic.

As noted by CNBC, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way that both Biden and Sanders connect with voters after their respective campaigns opted out of in-person rallies and events. Amid the pandemic, both have taken to addressing voters using digital platforms.

In the states that have held primaries, Biden has emerged the winner in most. As of now, Biden has 1,1217 delegates, and Sanders has 914, with 1,991 needed to secure the nomination.