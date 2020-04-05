WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Makes Shocking Confession On Social Media

Most wrestlers get into the business because they are fans first and foremost, and they remain as such throughout their careers. However, the same can’t be said about WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler, who took to Twitter this weekend and confessed that he doesn’t watch wrestling.

As documented by Sportskeeda, “The Showoff” fielded numerous questions pertaining to wrestling, politics and other topics. But when one fan asked him about which female NXT superstar he thinks is on the rise at the moment, Ziggler stated that he doesn’t know because he doesn’t watch wrestling.

The comments section wasn’t full of upset fans criticizing “The Showoff” for not respecting the industry, however. One follower said that the superstar might not watch it, but he does “live” wrestling. Another user compared him to Shawn Michaels, which Ziggler appeared to find quite funny.

Of course, it’s not uncommon for performers to stop watching wrestling after they get into the business. While they might be fans, being around wrestling so often means that they use their downtime to focus on families, friends, hobbies and other forms of entertainment. Given how busy the WWE schedule is, it wouldn’t be surprising if more wrestlers switched off from it at the end of the day.

Ziggler has also come across as disillusioned with the business in recent years. His Twitter biography states that he only wrestles to “pay the bills,” and that his main passion is stand up comedy. Last year, he also teased the possibility of leaving the company after reportedly asking for his release, but he ended up signing a new deal after suggesting that he was on the way out.

"I will become #WWEChampion and each one of you will ADMIRE ME and RESPECT ME – and you will LOVE ME!!!" – @HEELZiggler #SDLive pic.twitter.com/2m7CiFD92U — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019

As noted by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the superstar has also been outspoken about hating his current position in the company, as he’s mainly used as an enhancement talent who’s struggled to break into the main event scene.

“I hate that I’m not the champion. I hate that the show is not about me because that’s the mentality you should have if you’re in the business. If you’re the ‘Hey I want to be the opening guy who works for 10 years and saves a bunch of money,’ (guy) that’s great. But there’s a thousand other guys in the back that say, ‘I want to be the best. I want to main event WrestleMania, I want the show to be about me.'”

Ziggler’s latest revelation won’t surprise many fans who have followed his career these past couple of years. The superstar appears to be more passionate about his non-wrestling ventures, shich as comedy and his work as a FOX News contributor.