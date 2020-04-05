Krissy Cela Knocks Out At-Home Ab Routine In Pink Sports Bra And Purple Leggings

British fitness trainer Krissy Cela shared a new dose of workout inspiration with her 2 million followers on Sunday and fans are loving in. With her hair in a ponytail and dressed in a pink sports bra and purple leggings, the brunette stunner started her circuit with a set of single-leg crunches. For this exercise, she lay on a yoga mat and lifted her torso while simultaneously raising her knee toward her torso. She stated with her left leg and then repeated the exercise on the other side.

In the second clip, Krissy’s pet dog Buttons joined her but he wasn’t much of a workout buddy and seemed content to just lay down while his owner did her thing. During this video, Krissy performed a set of leg raise twists. While laying face-up on the yoga mat, she lifted both legs at the same time and then lowered them on the side of her body.

Next, she did plank in and outs. While in a plank position, Krissy spread her legs with a jump and then brought them together and the move reassembled a jumping jack.

In the fourth and final video, Krissy lay on her back again for a set of sit-up twists. With her knees lifted and her feet planted on the floor. Krissy raised her torso while keeping her arms outstretched in front of her. Then she twisted her midsection and swung her arms to one side.

In her caption, Krissy instructed fans to do three 20-rep sets of each exercise.

The post amassed over 8,000 likes in 20 minutes and 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans thanked Krissy for the workout motivation.

“I’ve been following your workouts since the beginning of the quarantine thank you so much for your content and your motivation,” one of her supporters wrote before adding two heart emoji to their comment.

Others seemed excited to try the circuit themselves.

“LOVE this workout,” a second commenter added. “Definitely gonna try this one.”

And one fan vouched for the difficulty of one of Krissy’s previous workouts.

“Gonna add this into my workout tomorrow,” they wrote. “P.S that live workout today KILLED ME MY SHOULDERS STILL HAVE NOT RECOVERED.”

And a fourth fan voiced a desire to train with Krissy’s dog Buttons.

“I want ur training partner for some time,” they wrote. “I’m getting bored at home. Can I borrow him plz.”