Pauline Tantot Rocks A Skimpy Bikini And Strips Down In The Woods

Pauline Tantot thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest sizzling Instagram post, a smoking hot triple update in which she showed off a major amount of skin.

Pauline didn’t include a geotag on her post that specified the location where the snaps were taken, but she appeared to be out in the woods surrounded by natural beauty. Small white wildflowers studded the grass around her, and bare branches offered a scenic backdrop for her beauty.

Pauline rocked an ensemble by the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. On top, she wore a bandeau-style bikini top that stretched straight across her chest. The top had a white background with delicate dark blue flowers on it, and revealed just a hint of cleavage. However, her toned stomach was on full display.

She paired the feminine top with some sexy bikini bottoms in a bold green shade. The bikini bottoms were a high-cut style that stretched high over her hips, settling at her natural waist. The cut accentuated her hourglass physique, and the ties dangling down her hips drew even more attention to her toned legs and curvaceous hips. The bikini bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off a little extra skin.

Pauline’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back and arm in a sleek style. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if any at all, and had no accessories beyond a gold name plate necklace on a delicate chain.

In the second snap, Pauline stunned her followers by turning to the side and stripping off her bikini top. She kept her bikini bottoms on, but the top came fully off, exposing her breasts. Pauline added a small black square to cover up her nipple in the shot, and had her eyes closed, basking in the sunlight.

In the third and final snap, she was pictured in the process of pulling her bikini top over her head. A single black dash stretched over her chest, covering up the NSFW areas as she put her top back on.

Pauline’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot post, and it racked up over 110,200 likes within just one hour. It also received 530 comments within the same time span from her eager fans.

“Lucky cameraman,” one fan said.

“Love how you’re always surrounded by nature,” another follower added.

“You are just so very Amazing, Beautiful and Perfect in every way,” another fan commented.

While her latest update showcased her chest, Pauline also loves to flaunt her pert rear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a thong bikini that showed off her booty.