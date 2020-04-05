Nata Lee Puts Bodacious Derriere On Full Display In Tiny White Thong

Blond beauty Nata Lee — who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ” — sent fans into a frenzy after she posted a revealing snapshot of herself on social media on Sunday, April 5. The internet sensation shared the sultry post with her 4.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

The 21-year-old Russian model photographed herself indoors using her cellphone. She exuded a seductive vibe as she posed inside of a living room, facing the back of her body towards the camera and staring down her phone’s screen. She had her long blond and brown hair styled into a messy bun that sat at the top of her head, with some side bangs cascading down and framing her face.

Nata appeared to be wearing a bit of makeup in the snap, including foundation, sculpted eyebrows, a nude lipstick, and eyeshadow. It was the model’s killer curves that took center stage, however, as she put her physique on full display in a revealing white bra-and-panty set that left barely anything to the imagination.

Up top, Nata opted for a white sports bra, which featured a large cutout in the back and likely hooked in the front. The athletic undergarment was designed with both a mesh and solid design.

Nata paired the sporty bra with a not-so-sporty pair of white underwear. The panties, which provided just minimal coverage as they were designed as a thong, easily flaunted the model’s bodacious derriere and her East-Asian dragon tattoo. The bottoms’ high-waisted design further drew attention to Nata’s flat midriff. She finished the look off with a pair of white sweatpants that hung just below her backside — adding an ever sexier vibe to the outfit.

She revealed in the post’s geotag that the photo was taken in Phuket, Thailand. In the caption, she stated to her followers that she was in a “playful mood” today. She also revealed that the intimates were manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing retailer that she partners with.

The sexy snapshot was met with instant praise from tens of thousands of fans and accumulated more than 66,000 likes in the first 25 minutes after going live. More than 600 followers also took to the comments section to relay their thought and reactions on the outfit and Nata’s killer curves.

“You are gorgeous,” one user commented.

“Stunning,” a second follower added.

“Wow, absolutely amazing body,” chimed in a third fan.

“So beautiful,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

The DJ has shared several smoking-hot looks on social media lately. On March 27, she captivated plenty of fans after she sported a two-piece black bra and panty set that successfully displayed her killer figure, per The Inquisitr. That snapshot received more than 487,000 likes.