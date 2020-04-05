Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Sizzles In A Purple Bikini And Goes For A Dip

Nastia's post included a photo of the way she styled her bikini when she wasn't frolicking on the beach.

Nastia Liukin was pictured rocking a stylish pastel bikini in a series of throwback photos that included shots of the Olympic gymnast wading in the ocean.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to share a trio of pictures that were taken during her stay at the Four Seasons Maui beach resort in Hawaii. In the first image, Nastia was showing off her svelte figure in a pale purple bikini. Her bathing suit top had fixed triangle cups and thick shoulder straps with knotted details. Her matching bottoms had a mid-rise waist that hit her a few inches below her bellybutton. The garment’s thick side straps featured twist accents near the front.

Nastia’s bottoms had high-cut leg openings that further elongated her long, slender limbs. The talented athlete was also showing off her thigh gap, washboard abs, and toned arms. The lilac color of her swimsuit was striking against her flawless tan skin. Nastia used a tag to reveal that her bathing suit was from L*Space.

Nastia was wearing her chin-length blond hair down, and it was styled in beachy waves. She was pictured standing in knee-deep ocean water with foamy waves swirling around her, and the ends of her tresses looked slightly damp.

Nastia was seemingly embracing her natural beauty by going makeup-free. She was looking at the camera, and she had an expression of joy on her face. Her backdrop included a dark expanse of ocean and a clear blue sky.

In her second photo, Nastia showed her followers how she styled her bikini when she wasn’t in the water. She was wearing a pair of high-waisted denim cutoffs over her bottoms, and she was sporting a wide-brimmed straw hat. Her other accessories included a pair of dark wayfarer sunglasses, multiple pendant necklaces, and a woven tan bag. Her footwear was a pair of strappy tan slide sandals.

Nastia’s third snapshot was another photo from her trip to the beach. In the caption of her post, she advised her followers to surround themselves with supportive, loving people.

As of this writing, Nastia’s post has received over 27,000 likes.

“Love this suit and color on you!” read one response to her photos.

“That’s a nice swimsuit,” another admirer wrote.

Nastia rose to fame as a professional gymnast whose wardrobe choices were somewhat limited when she was competing. However, now that she’s retired, she’s become a style star on social media. Nastia is also a travel influencer, and many of the places she visits are tropical locales that provide her with plenty of opportunities to show off her great taste in swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a sophisticated black crochet bikini in another stunning snapshot that she shared last month.