Kindly Myers Exposes Sideboob In Racy Fur Top: ‘I’m Not Crazy, I’m Just A Little Unwell’

Kindly Myers’ Sunday morning upload was the perfect treat for her 1.9 million Instagram fans to wake up to. In the April 5 photo update, the blond bombshell opted to stray away from her usual bikini, slipping into a racy fur top and matching bottoms instead.

Myers posed in a stark white room, resting her head on the wall. She did not give details as to where the photo was taken, geotagging her Onlyfans website instead of her exact location. The Playboy bombshell put her enviable figure on full display in the shot that she cropped from her thighs to right above her head.

On top, she rocked a gorgeous, light purple fur top that had a ’90s feel to it. Myers, who has been dubbed a “Professional Smokeshow” by fans, strategically placed one of her arms over her chest while she kept the other tucked near her left side. She covered a portion of her breasts, exposing a large amount of cleavage in the topless look. The jacket sleeve that hung off of her left shoulder left the inside on show, and it appeared to be constructed out of a smooth material.

The purple hue of her bottoms matched her top to perfection. The band of the bottoms hit just below her navel, which had a simple silver stud in it. Her trim tummy was fully visible in the photo, as was the large, dark ink tattoo on her side. The picture cut off at her upper thigh, but fans were still treated to a small glimpse of her muscular quads.

The Playboy model wore her blond locks loose and behind her shoulders, allowing them to fall all the way down to the middle of her back. Myers rocked her usual glam, with a smoky liner on the top and bottom of her lids. She added a shimmery purple eyeshadow and defined brows. A small application of blush and highlighter was the perfect finish to her sun-kissed face.

In the caption, Myers quoted a Matchbox 20 hit song, “Unwell.” The upload has garnered a ton of praise from fans who clicked the “like” button over 14,000 times while flooding the comments section with upwards of 270 compliments.

“You are very beautiful gorgeous ND you have so sexy hot figure,” one social media user gushed.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” another fan added alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Morning! Have an amazing day,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.