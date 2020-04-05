John Mayer Donates To Montana Hospital To Fund Ventilators

John Mayer made a generous donation to a Montana hospital to help them prepare for increasing numbers of coronavirus patients.

John Mayer is stepping up to the plate to help others in the time of a global health crisis by making a donation to a Montana hospital to help fund ventilators. The donation will help the hospital become more prepared for the increasing numbers of coronavirus patients they are seeing every day, according to Tank’s Good News.

Mayer reportedly reached out to this Park County hospital to inquire what they could most use help with. Like is the case with many hospitals around the nation, ventilators were in high demand in short supply. Thus, he submitted his donation to Livingston HealthCare through the Livingston HealthCare Foundation, the fundraising organization that helps fund the hospital. The ventilators have since been ordered and the hospital staff is waiting upon their arrival.

“We do have them ordered, and we do check on them every day to see where we’re at,” said hospital spokesperson Whitney Harris.

Harris said that Mayer’s donation was “generous” but would not say what the exact amount was. She emphasized that the singer did not want attention from his act of generosity but had only agreed for his name to be released in an effort to boost morale and perhaps encourage others to donate that are in a financial position to do so.

“We all need a little pick-me-up right now,” Harris said.

Livingston HealthCare Foundation President Babs Brandfass released a statement of gratitude regarding Mayer’s donation.

“We are incredibly grateful for his support of LHC and his dedication to the health and wellness of our community; John is one of us,” he said.

Mayer has been a citizen of Park County since 2012 when he moved to Montana to live in a more rural area where he would have less public attention. he sold his homes in New York and Los Angeles.

Livingston Healthcare is now better equipped for how ever many more weeks the coronavirus crisis will go on. However, they like most hospitals around the country, are still running low on other essential personal protective products like face masks and rubber gloves that are necessary to help prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus.

In addition to Mayer, other celebrities have also been stepping up to give back in this time of crisis. Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Billy Joel, and James Taylor are just a few of them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, these donations are needed now more than ever as many hospital staff members are having to do without when it comes to safety gear.