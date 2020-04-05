Julianne Kissinger Rocks A Sexy Red Outfit, Lifts Skirts To Show Off Peachy Posterior

American model Julianne Kissinger, who is famous for sharing her racy snaps on Instagram, recently took to her page and treated her 5.6 million fans to a very hot booty pic.

In the snap, Julianne could be seen rocking a red printed crop top that she paired with a matching skirt. To spice things up, she naughtily lifted her skirt to put her pert derriere on full display.

In keeping with her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a mauve shade of lipstick, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes, and well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet, and multiple rings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Julianne’s home town of San Diego, Calfornia, while to strike a pose, she stood outdoors, looked into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, she wrote that she decided to put her booty on full display because it has been a while since she posted a similar snap. She also asked her fans to post a devil emoji in the comments section if they had been eager to see the pics of her derriere again.

Within a day of going live, the picture amassed more than 98,000 likes, while fans flocked to the comments section and posted more than 2,000 messages in which they showered the model with numerous compliments. Such a volume of interest shows that Julianne is extremely popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that many of her sexy posts go viral.

“Why can’t I be lucky enough to see this while visiting San Diego?” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow!!! Perfect buns! I greatly missed looking at them. Thanks for posting, babe,” another user chimed in.

“Beautiful as always!! [devil emoji]. I hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sense of style.

“Wow!! This outfit looks so hot on you. Love you,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “stunner,” “mind-blowing booty,” and “you’re a goddess,” to express their admiration for her.

Julianne regularly teases her fans with her sexy snapshots on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently shared a very hot pic in which she could be seen rocking a tiny black bikini that struggled to contain her ample assets.