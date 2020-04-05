Blac Chyna Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Low-Cut Satin Dress

Blac Chyna showcased her ample assets while wearing an ’80s-inspired frock in a recently uploaded picture on Instagram.

The model and mother of two looked directly at the camera and smiled, her body facing the lens head on. She folded one arm across her midriff, while the other was bent at the elbow and reached her shoulder, her hand just about touching her curls.

Chyna wore the peach-colored Fashion Nova dress, which sported big shoulders and loose sleeves, the latter cinched by tight fabric buttoned around the wrists. The vintage-style gown featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline, which only served to emphasize her buxom bust. A diamond stud was centered in the middle of Chyna’s cleavage and glimmered in the light. Five buttons crept down from the neckline, embellishing the frock with a hint of flair. The rest of the dress was form-fitting and flaunted Chyna’s hourglass figure.

In the fashionable image, two of Chyna’s hand tattoos were visible, one for each of her children. She has “King” inked on the side of her hand in script, for her son King Cairo, 7, with ex Tyga. On the side of her other hand, she has “Dream” tattooed to represent daughter Dream, 3, with ex Rob Kardashian.

Chyna wore her hair in a chocolate brown hue, opting for a deep side part. Her tresses tumbled down her shoulders in voluminous waves. She wore part of her locks tucked behind one ear.

She wore a full face of makeup, complete with cheeks so contoured her cheekbones popped.

Chyna’s brows arched high over her honey brown eyes, shaped and filled in with pencil. She wore a mocha-colored shadow on her lids. Her feathery lashes were coated with black mascara and fanned out and curled upwards, giving her a cat-eye look.

Her lips were lined with a rosy-brown pencil, and filled in with a frosty pink gloss that glinted as it hit the light.

Chyna’s 16.6 million followers flocked to the comments section of the post and showered her with praise and compliments.

“You’re sooo gorgeous, chy,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji. “Love you a lot.”

“Beautiful baby,” another wrote, adding a red heart and several other positive emoji.

“Stunning,” commented a third user.

“There my baby girl,” gushed a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up more than 18,700 likes and over 160 comments.

In addition to this sultry snapshot, Chyna recently shared a sexy upload of herself wearing a skimpy crop top that showcased some serious underboob.