Devin Nunes Warns Of ‘Zombie Apocalypse’ From Homeless Population In California

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Sunday and compared the coronavirus situation in his state to a “zombie apocalypse” due to its large homeless population, Raw Story reported.

“The situation out here in California with the homeless population is quite dire and that was before the coronavirus,” he said.

“It’s almost like zombie apocalypse. You’ve seen the pictures.”

Nunes noted that there are several thousand homeless in his district and blamed it on the early release of non-violent criminals recently announced by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Despite not allowing the release of violent criminals, Nunes took issue with the release of drug users amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now unfortunately, a lot of these people — I call it zombie apocalypse because a lot of these people have done drugs for a long period of time. You know, they’re just not well.”

Nunes continued to touch on what he believes is an advantage held by the homeless population — they live outside, where he says it’s easier to social distance and thus more difficult to contract COVID-19.

During his Fox News appearance, Nunes also touched on Donald Trump‘s recent announcement of the creation of a second coronavirus task force. Nunes, who infamously encouraged people to continue going out early on during the pandemic, appeared on-board with the president’s plan.

“We’ve never actually unplugged an entire economy and don’t forget it’s almost an entire global economy so clearly things have to happen.”

As reported by The Hill, Nunes recently said that Newsom’s decision to cancel the remaining school year was “overkill.” In an appearance on The View, Newsom appeared to brush off Nunes’ comment and suggested that the state was listening to experts on such matters.

“We’ll continue to listen to the experts and try to avoid some elected officials that frankly may not have the benefit of some of the insight that many of us do,” Newsom said.

Nunes has also been vocal about his desire for people to return to work as soon as possible. Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, Nunes noted that coronavirus is “highly contagious” but nevertheless stressed the importance of healthy individuals returning to work.

Nevertheless, Nunes has also expressed trust in Trump’s leadership. Speaking on Fox & Friends, Nunes noted the president’s desire to allow governors the power to decide on the best course of action. The congressman also suggested that a better idea may be to let city’s or counties decide.