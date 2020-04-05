‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Two Huge Returns & Some Interesting Goodbyes Rock Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for upcoming episodes are going to give fans something to talk about. In addition to some interesting goodbyes, there will be two big returns for viewers to enjoy.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will soon seen two former heartthrobs back in action. Kyle Lowder will return as Rex Brady. Kyle used to play Brady Black, but returned last year to fill the role of Rex, the son of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor).

Rex was last seen in Salem back in August of 2019. His character first came home engaged to Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). However, after it was revealed that he had cheated on Sarah with his former girlfriend Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) and fathered Mimi’s child, the couple called off their wedding. Rex later left Salem to spend more time with his little girl.

It’s currently unclear why Rex is back in Salem now. However, his return will come at a bad time for Sarah, who is about to learn that her baby girl, Mickey, is not her biological daughter. Instead, she was switched at the hospital with Brady and Kristen’s daughter, Rachel Isabella.

Meanwhile, Brandon Barash who plays Stefan DiMera will finally be back in action. Although Stefan died after being shot by Lani Price (Sal Stowers), and his wife Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) donated his heart to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), it seems he’ll somehow return home to his wife.

However, it remains to be seen if Barash will be playing a resurrected Stefan, or if he’s a clone that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) may have cooked up in his lab. Either way, fans can expect to see plenty of scenes where Gabi is remembering her time with Stefan before Barash’s return.

In addition to the comebacks, Soap Dirt reports that fans will also see Stefano DiMera exit Salem. Stefano had been taking up residency in Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) body thanks to Dr. Rolf. However, a surgical procedure will restore Steve’s personality.

Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will also be saying goodbye to Salem again now that his mother Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) seems to be back to her old self. However, reports reveal that he’ll be back in June for another storyline.

Finally, Days of Our Lives fans will officially see the exit of Hattie Adams, played by Deidre Hall. However, the actress will continue to portray the beloved character of Dr. Marlena Evans on the soap.