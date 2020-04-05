Lauren Drain Flaunts Ample Underboob In Crochet Bikini For Steamy Double-Photo Update

Fitness model Lauren Drain teased her 3.9 million Instagram fans with a sizzling new update that showcased her rock-hard body. The Sunday, April 5 update included two sexy new photos where the new mom flaunted her bikini for the camera.
Drain stood inside in a room that was painted bright white and had gorgeous, lush greenery at her back. She geotagged the photo in Las Vegas, where she resides but did not give further details into the exact location where she struck her killer pose. To her side was a large, floor-to-ceiling window, allowing for the sunlight to beat down and highlight her stunning curves in a blue bikini.
The top of the swimsuit was crochet and textured, featuring short sleeves that hit mid-way down her bicep. The front of the suit didn’t do a great job at covering up her chest, showcasing ample underboob for her loyal fans. The blue hue of her suit was the perfect complement to her sun-kissed skin.
Drain’s bikini bottoms were that same striking blue color as her op, dipping down low in the front and drawing attention to Drain’s six-pack abs. The sides of the suit hugged Drain just under her cut pelvis bones. There was barely enough material to cover her NSFW parts, but her bulging thighs and toned derriere made their presence known. The new mom added a delicate silver necklace with a small cross pendant to her outfit, not taking any attention away from her gym-honed body.
The Tampa native included some long and loose waves to her blond tresses while she pulled at a few small pieces with her bubblegum pink nails. Drain added a small amount of glam to her face, opting to keep things pretty natural, wearing only a tiny application of mascara and a line of blush on her defined cheekbones. The second photo was taken in the same, well-lit space but offered a generous view of her backside instead.
View this post on Instagram
Which one – Pic 1 or Pic 2? ———— It’s so strange to wonder when will it be safe to do something as simple as venture outside, walk in the streets and get back some of our very simple yet lovely liberties. I have been using this time at home to reach out to friends and family and connect and make sure everyone is staying in good spirits. It’s easy to get lonely, bored, lose hope, focus or positivity for the fear of the unknown. I have struggled with fears, anxieties and depression before so I know all too well that isolation, loneliness, and idle time can make anxiety and depression creep in during times like this, especially given the uncertainty of how long it’ll last. Have any of you been struggling with this? Here are some ways I am combating isolation & anxiety, having been at home essentially almost everyday since Aria got here three months ago. Try down to these tips: 1) GET SUNSHINE – if you can in your yard – vitamin D boosts serotonin – and naturally combats depression. 2) MOVE YOUR BODY – Even if you don’t have any exercise equipment, try to do something active: plant trees/flowers, do yard work, create an at home body circuit, jump rope or do sprints outside. If you have equipment then don’t let it go to waste! I know it’s hard to motivate yourself from home but you will not regret it! The endorphins combat depression and anxiety. 3) CONNECT – with family and friends via text, FaceTime, & Skype. Seeing and hearing their voices is sure to uplift your spirits. 4) BE CREATIVE – Read a book, start house projects or brush up on a skill such as painting, drawing or skating. I hope everyone is doing well during this time. Stay hopeful, patient, positive and grateful. Say positive affirmations if you need to block out some of the negativity surrounded in the media. Praying for this to all be over soon. Im doing my best to stay busy, hopeful and hope all of you are as well.
In that shot, the model held her arms over her head, appearing to tease fans by taking off her top. Her bottoms had a triangular detail just above her booty, while her fit bottom was the focal point of the photo. The model hinted at what she has been doing during her quarantine in the caption, confessing to plenty of workouts, cooking, and of course, staying connected to family and friends over FaceTime. It hasn’t taken too long for fans to notice the steamy post, and it’s earned over 2,700 likes and 40 comments in just minutes of going live.
“Smoke show girl!,” one fan wrote, adding a clapping hand emoji to applaud the model’s figure.
“The word Beauty is worthless without you,” another complimented alongside a series of hearts.