Lauren Drain Flaunts Ample Underboob In Crochet Bikini For Steamy Double-Photo Update

Fitness model Lauren Drain teased her 3.9 million Instagram fans with a sizzling new update that showcased her rock-hard body. The Sunday, April 5 update included two sexy new photos where the new mom flaunted her bikini for the camera.

Drain stood inside in a room that was painted bright white and had gorgeous, lush greenery at her back. She geotagged the photo in Las Vegas, where she resides but did not give further details into the exact location where she struck her killer pose. To her side was a large, floor-to-ceiling window, allowing for the sunlight to beat down and highlight her stunning curves in a blue bikini.

The top of the swimsuit was crochet and textured, featuring short sleeves that hit mid-way down her bicep. The front of the suit didn’t do a great job at covering up her chest, showcasing ample underboob for her loyal fans. The blue hue of her suit was the perfect complement to her sun-kissed skin.

Drain’s bikini bottoms were that same striking blue color as her op, dipping down low in the front and drawing attention to Drain’s six-pack abs. The sides of the suit hugged Drain just under her cut pelvis bones. There was barely enough material to cover her NSFW parts, but her bulging thighs and toned derriere made their presence known. The new mom added a delicate silver necklace with a small cross pendant to her outfit, not taking any attention away from her gym-honed body.

The Tampa native included some long and loose waves to her blond tresses while she pulled at a few small pieces with her bubblegum pink nails. Drain added a small amount of glam to her face, opting to keep things pretty natural, wearing only a tiny application of mascara and a line of blush on her defined cheekbones. The second photo was taken in the same, well-lit space but offered a generous view of her backside instead.

In that shot, the model held her arms over her head, appearing to tease fans by taking off her top. Her bottoms had a triangular detail just above her booty, while her fit bottom was the focal point of the photo. The model hinted at what she has been doing during her quarantine in the caption, confessing to plenty of workouts, cooking, and of course, staying connected to family and friends over FaceTime. It hasn’t taken too long for fans to notice the steamy post, and it’s earned over 2,700 likes and 40 comments in just minutes of going live.

“Smoke show girl!,” one fan wrote, adding a clapping hand emoji to applaud the model’s figure.

“The word Beauty is worthless without you,” another complimented alongside a series of hearts.