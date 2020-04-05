Anna Nystrom Flaunts Flawless Beauty In Close-Up Snap

Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a close-up snap that showcased her natural beauty.

Anna included Stockholm, Sweden in the geotag of the post, although not much of her background was visible in the shot. She appeared to be leaning back against an exterior wall that looked a bit worn, but provided a textured, neutral backdrop for her smoking hot snap. A black pipe was visible in the corner of the frame, adding an industrial edge to the picture.

Anna wore a feminine white top that featured ruffled cap sleeves and ruffles along the neckline. The neckline dipped low enough to showcase some of her cleavage, although her long blond locks hung down, covering up her chest so that it wasn’t actually visible in the shot.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle and appeared to be styled in a half-up style, with some strands whisked away from her face to allow her beauty to shine.

Anna had bold brows that were perfectly filled in and several shades darker than the blond locks on her head. Her eye makeup was subtle yet super sexy, incorporating warm brown tones, long lashes, and a seductive flick of cat eye liquid liner to finish off the look.

Anna’s skin looked flawless as well, with just a hint of highlighter and bronzer to contour her features. She didn’t appear to be wearing any color on her lips, going for a natural vibe instead.

Anna posed with one arm resting near her chin, the white polish of her nails visible as she brushed two fingers against her face. The other arm was out of the frame, and may have been the hand that Anna used to snap the picture, based on the angle.

She looked absolutely stunning in the shot, and her followers seemed to agree, as the post racked up over 24,100 likes within just one hour. It also received 373 comments from her eager fans.

“Oldie but good picture and very easy to get lost in your beautiful eyes,” one fan commented.

“Natural beauty,” another said.

“Goddess,” one fan said simply, followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Your eyes say a lot. Beautiful girl,” another fan said, captivated by Anna’s gaze.

While not much of her sculpted body was visible in her latest post, Anna frequently shares snaps that showcase her curves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she thrilled her followers with a selfie taken while she rocked a figure-hugging nude bodysuit that highlighted her long, toned legs.