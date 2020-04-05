Sarah Ashcroft Strikes A Pose For the Camera In Tiny Black Crop Top & Jeans

Sarah Ashcroft took to her Instagram account over the weekend to show off her modeling skills as she struck a pose in a set of four photos.

In the racy shots, Sarah rocked a skimpy black crop top. The shirt boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment clung to her torso tightly and put her ample bust, flat tummy, and impressive abs on full display.

She added a pair of light-colored, high-waisted jeans to the ensemble. The denim flashed Sarah’s tiny waist and curvy hips. She accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings and a dainty gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Sarah pushed her hair behind her ears and puckered her lips. The second pic featured her posing with her hand on her hip and a sultry expression on her face.

The third photo showed the model covering her eyes from the bright light in front of her. The final snapshot had her smoothing out her hair as she gave a piercing stare into lens.

Sarah wore her shoulder-length blond hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also rocked an eye-catching makeup look in the photos. The glam look included thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows and an earth tone eye shadow. She gave her face a warm glow with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. However, it was her bright red lipstick that stole the show.

Many of Sarah’s over 1.1 million followers showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 34,000 times. Fans also flocked to the comments section with over 250 messages for her to read.

“You look so beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“The prettiest babe,” another stated.

“You’re genuinely so gorgeous omg,” a third social media user gushed.

“I mean this girl is fire even in lockdown… I’m in lounge wear, no bra, no make up all day every day,” a fourth comment read.

Sarah is often showing off her stylish looks in her online photos for fans to enjoy. She’s been seen flaunting her curves in skintight workout gear, plunging tops, and sexy bathing suits on the regular.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah most recently stunned her fans when she shared a throwback snap of herself soaking up some sun in a sexy white bikini. To date, that pic has pulled in over 31,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.