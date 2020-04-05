Mathilde Tantot Sizzles In Insanely Scandalous Instagram Update

Mathilde Tantot tantalized her 5.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot quadruple update in which she rocked an insanely skimpy bikini — and in one shot, nothing at all.

In the first snap in her series, she rocked a bikini by her own swimwear brand, Khassani Swimwear. Her back was to the camera, and the picture was taken from a low perspective looking up at her curvaceous physique. The bikini consisted of little more than a few neon green straps crossing her body. The bikini top was tied in the middle of her back, and also featured straps across her lower back as well as ties atop her shoulders.

The bikini bottoms featured a minuscule triangle of fabric atop her pert derriere, and her entire rear was completely exposed in the scandalous shot. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a bun, and a tantalizing hint of side boob was also visible in the insanely sexy shot.

For the second snap, Mathilde lost her swimsuit entirely, going topless with her hand placed in front of her chest to obscure a small portion of her breasts. The camera captured her stunning face in profile, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of small hoop earrings and nothing else to distract from her incredible curves.

In the third snap, Mathilde gave her fans a good look at the front of the swimsuit in a full-body shot. The pose was again taken from a low perspective, and Mathilde’s curves looked incredible in the skimpy swimwear. The bikini top featured triangular cups that could barely contain her ample assets, and two straps that criss-crossed her stomach just underneath her bust.

Her toned stomach was on full display, and the thin straps of her bikini bottoms stretched high over her hips, further accentuating her hourglass physique. The style also elongated her legs, and her sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous against the vibrant hue of the bikini. A small moon tattoo was visible near her hip on one side, and her long blond locks were down, hanging loosely around her face.

Mathilde finished off the post with a stunning view, this time of the scenery around her rather than of her assets. She held a few orange blossoms and took a picture at the lush green fields around her.

Mathilde’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 144,900 likes within just 32 minutes. It also received 673 comments from her eager followers within the same time span.

“Omg you are the hottest woman ever,” one fan said, and expressed his feelings by also including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

“Magnificent,” another follower added.

“You are picture perfect,” another said.

Mathilde isn’t afraid to flaunt her assets for her eager followers in daring photos. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she showed off her chest in a skintight see-through top that left little to the imagination.