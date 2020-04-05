Roseanne Barr, 67, Shows Off Massive Weight Loss In Fierce Face Mask Photo

The former 'Roseanne' star is unrecognizable in a rare photo posted to Instagram.

Roseanne Barr is unrecognizable in a new Instagram photo that shows off her massive weight loss.

The 67-year-old former ABC star shared a rare photo to her social media page which shows her walking toward a fancy doorway wearing a patterned face mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Roseanne’s hair is light in the photo, and she is wearing a tight, sleeveless black jumpsuit with a white stripe down the side. The form-fitting outfit shows off the star’s amazing weight loss and the tattoo on her left bicep is in full view. Roseanne is also wearing heeled slides as she glances back at the camera in the surprising social media shot.

Roseanne rarely posts photos on Instagram. Her last post before this was in December 2019, so fans haven’t seen her for a while. It appears that the former Roseanne star has lost quite a bit of weight since her posts last fall, so it’s no surprise that in the comments to her new photo fans raved about how great she looks.

“Lookin fierce Mama!” one fan wrote, while another added, “I wouldn’t have recognized you, and not because of the mask. You look amazing!”

“Omg so skinny!!!!” another wrote.

“Ohh girl, looking like a Quarantine snackkk,” a fourth fan wrote.

Several fans also told Roseanne it’s time for her to get back on TV where she belongs once the health pandemic is over. Some of the actress’s most loyal fans told her that they refuse to watch The Conners, the Roseanne spinoff in which her iconic character was killed off. But most fans were focused on the star’s figure, with some of them asking Roseanne what her weight loss secret is.

Roseanne has been upfront about the fact that that she had surgery to help get her svelte figure. The former Roseanne star revealed that she had fat sucked out of her stomach and transferred into her rear end to give her a look like the Kardashians, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The new photo certainly shows that Roseanne’s butt is bigger than it was back in the day, despite her weight loss.

Roseanne has also admitted to gastric bypass surgery, a tummy tuck, facelift, nose job, and breast reduction. But the actress also changed her eating habits and started exercising more. Roseanne previously Today she went on a “radical and revolutionary” diet.

“It’s where you eat less and move more,” she joked. The star added that she wanted to get healthy and let go of excess baggage she was carrying around.