Lindsay Brewer Slays In A Bright Yellow Bikini For Stunning Tropical Throwback Post

Lindsay Brewer looked like a total smokeshow for her latest Instagram upload. The race car driver dazzled in the tropical throwback post, which featured her soaking up some sun in Mexico.

In the sexy snaps, Lindsay slayed in a bright yellow bikini. The tiny top clung tightly to her ample bust while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on display in the suit.

The matching bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and spotlighted her tiny waist and killer legs in the process. She accessorized the look with bracelets on her wrist and a thin chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Lindsay rested one hand on top of a stone wall behind her. She pushed her hip to the side and crossed her legs as she gave a flirty smile into the camera. In the second shot, she had both hands stretched out to her sides and tilted her head while sporting an even bigger smile on her face.

In the background of the shots, a blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds can be seen. Palm trees are also visible all around her.

Lindsay wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner. She added light eye shadow and sculpted brows to define her eyes further. She rocked a glowing tan, which she accentuated with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the look with pink lip gloss.

Many of Lindsay’s over 1.1 million followers appeared to fall in love with the post. The photos racked up more than 99,000 likes since they were posted to her account. Fans also went wild over the pics in the comments section, leaving 1,300-plus messages.

“You are so breathtaking, sweetie,” one follower remarked.

“Gorgeous as always!” another stated.

“Thanks for the throwback pic. You look amazing!” a third social media user wrote.

“Always such a pleasure to see your beauty,” a fourth comment read.

It seems that Lindsay has been reminiscing about pre-quarantine days quite a bit on social media.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a snap of herself looking smoking hot in a tiny top and some tight jeans as she enjoyed a meal at a restaurant. To date, that upload has garnered more than 85,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.