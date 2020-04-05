Brett Crozier, U.S. Navy Captain Punished Over Whistleblowing, Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Captain Crozier was relieved of duty after warning Navy brass of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier he commanded.

Navy Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt earlier this week, after he penned a letter to Pentagon brass blowing the whistle on a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak aboard the ship under his command, with a crew of nearly 5,000 sailors. On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Crozier himself has now tested positive for coronavirus.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, who was named to the post last November by Donald Trump, said that he had relieved Crozier because he lost confidence in the captain’s ability to command after he sent his emailed letter “too broadly” and did not not ensure that “it couldn’t be leaked,” as quoted by The Times. Crozier copied between 20 and 30 recipients on the email, The Times reported.

According to the Times report, the Navy would not comment on whether or not Crozier tested positive for coronavirus. But two close friends of Crozier, who were among his Naval Academy classmates, told the paper that the captain had begun to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 — the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus — prior to his removal by Modly.

As seen in the video below, Trump backed Modly’s disciplinary action, saying that sending the email “was terrible” and Crozier “shouldn’t be talking that way in a letter.”

Trump justifies firing of Captain Crozier, captain who sounded alarm about coronavirus on his ship, because only about 10 percent of people aboard had the virus. Trump also claims it was "inappropriate" for Crozier to publicize the situation. pic.twitter.com/lt2S4IWx2Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2020

There are at least 155 cases of the virus aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirmed, according to The Times.

In his letter, Crozier said, “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die.” He recommended docking the ship and removing the crew, placing the sailors under a 14-day quarantine.

When Crozier left the ship, he was given a “send off for the ages,” according to a separate New York Times report, with “hundreds of sailors” cheering their former captain to express “their admiration for a boss they viewed as putting their safety ahead of his career.”

Likely Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed the Navy for its dismissal of Crozier, calling it “close to criminal the way they’re dealing with this guy,” and saying that the captain should receive a commendation rather than disciplinary action, as quoted by The Times.

But Navy brass cited by the paper say that Crozier’s removal from the Roosevelt came down to his failure to follow “chain of command” in registering his concern about the coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier. Modly said that Crozier should have notified his immediate superior about his complaints.

A Navy official who spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity, however, said that Crozier fired off the email only after repeatedly requesting that his superiors take action to remove sailors from the ship, to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But instead, the Navy simply continued “minimizing” the risk from the virus.

According to Crozier’s classmates who spoke to The Times, the date of Crozier’s positive coronavirus test is uncertain, but he is now under quarantine in the “distinguished visitors quarters” at a U.S. Naval Base in Guam.