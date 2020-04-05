Linn Lowes Shows Off Abs In Cropped Yellow Hoodie For New At-Home Cardio Workout

Fitness trainer Linn Lowes shared an at-home cardio routine with her 2.3 million followers via the latest post on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pair of gray shorts and a cropped yellow hoodie that showed off her abs, Linn started the workout with a set of narrow and wide squats. For this exercise, she stood with her feet about shoulder-width apart and then bent her knees into the squat. After standing upright once more, she took a large step to the side and bent her knees. In her caption, Linn told fans that every step outward counts as a new repetition and recommended 30 reps per set.

Next, she tackled a set of squat twist kicks. She started in a wide-legged stance with her knees slightly bent. Then, she raised her knee and twisted her torso, driving the opposite elbow toward it. In her caption, she suggested doing 10 repetitions per side.

Then came reverse lunge twists which meant that she had to take large steps behind her before lifting her active leg forward. As she did so, she leaned her torso toward her knee.

Linn sat on a yoga mat in the next video in the series for a set of bicycle crunches. With her torso raised, she alternated pushing her each leg forward. She suggested doing 15 repetitions per side.

The last exercise in the series saw Linn knock out a series of reverse lunge taps. Linn raised her arms and clapped her hands above her head as she stepped back and lowered them when she raised her knee. She then clapped her hands beneath her lifted knee at the top of the exercise.

The video series has amassed over 18,000 likes and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Thank you for sharing!! I love this one!! You are a beautiful human,” one person wrote before adding a series of heart emoji to their comment.

Linn was also called a fitness inspiration.

“Another great one!” another person wrote. “Motivating me every day to keep moving. Can’t thank you enough!”

Others said they loved the fact that the workout didn’t include any moves that required jumping.

“My knees thank you for this one! Lol. Uugggh I miss the gym!!!” another Instagram user added.

A fourth commenter was less concerned about their knees and more about the noise jumping can cause.

“Love this because of apartment living and can’t be jumping up and down. also zero equipment since I don’t own a resistant band like the ones you have in other videos????”