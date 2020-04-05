‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Reveals How Sister Kim Is Handling The Coronavirus Quarantine

Kyle Richards admitted on 'WWHL' that her sister recently had a tough day.

Kyle Richards appeared on Thursday night’s Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen and during the show, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member opened up about the way in which her older sister, Kim Richards, a recovering alcoholic, has been holding up amid the ongoing coronavirus quarantine in California.

As she remains in quarantine at her Encino home with husband Mauricio Umansky and her four daughters, including Farrah Aldjufrie, Portia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, and Sophia Umansky, Kyle revealed that her sister recently had a tough day while quarantined at her own home in Los Angeles.

“Yesterday she was actually having a difficult day,” Kyle said during the show’s April 2 episode, via Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “She sent me a text and said, ‘I’m freaking out. I don’t feel well. Can you talk to me?’ She went through all her symptoms and I said, ‘By the way, everybody has those every day. We all think we have it every day. You’re fine; you’re having a panic attack.'”

After revealing that she talked Kim through her panic attack, Kyle opened up about her own struggles with anxiety, revealing that she recently freaked out after learning her youngest child, Portia, was suffering from a fever, which continued for two days.

Kyle then addressed Kim’s upcoming tell-all book, The Whole Truth: The Reality of It All, which is expected to chronicle Kim’s journey as a child actress and reality star. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kim has struggled with addiction and arrests for the past several years and addressed those issues on a number of different episodes of the series in recent years.

After being asked about the book by Cohen, Kyle confirmed she and Kim have spoken about the publication but didn’t say anything more.

While Kyle and Kim’s relationship is in a good place today, Kyle expressed concern over Kim’s upcoming tell-all book during an interview with People magazine in February. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Kyle suggested she was actually in the dark about her sister’s memoir, which is set to be released next year, until the news was shared publicly months ago.

“I didn’t really know about the book,” she admitted. “She started saying she was working on something and I didn’t really — I don’t really know a lot about it. All I know is we’re in a good place, so hopefully we’re going to stay there.”