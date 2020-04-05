Ellie Gonsalvez Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Tight Workout Gear

Model and actress Ellie Gonsalvez thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a sizzling snap in which she showcased her fit physique while on an adventure abroad. In the picture, Ellie stood on the banks of a rock-covered beach, with crystal clear water lapping at the shore. Stunning mountains were visible in the background, and Ellie clarified in the geotag of the post that the photo was taken in Queenstown, New Zealand.

She showcased her fit physique in a pair of high-waisted olive green leggings that clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her toned legs and pert derriere. She paired the leggings with a crop top in a matching olive green hue. Though the crop top had long sleeves, it ended just a few inches below her bust, ensuring that plenty of her toned stomach was on display.

The top also featured mesh panels throughout that showed an extra hint of skin. Ellie’s brunette locks were pulled back in a messy bun, and she had a pair of sunglasses on her face.

Ellie made sure to tag where all the elements of her ensemble came from in the picture, in case any of her fans were interested. Her workout gear was from the brand Alo Yoga, she had a pair of sunglasses from Quay Australia, and the black sneakers on her feet were from Nike.

The sunglasses obscured most of her face, so fans weren’t able to tell much about her beauty look. However, she had a radiant smile on her face in the picture, and looked to be having an absolute blast as she extended her arms up, breathing in all the natural beauty of her surroundings. In the caption of the post, Ellie asked her followers what their plans were when they were able to go out and about living their normal lives again.

Ellie’s fans absolutely loved the throwback snap, and the post racked up over 7,800 likes within just eight hours. It also received 60 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Very nice view,” one fan commented, not specifying whether the remark was aimed at the scenery or Ellie’s curves.

“Omg you’re so beautiful,” another follower added.

“Simply gorgeous,” one fan said.

“WOW what a great picture of you,” another commented.

Whether she’s in workout gear or evening attire, Ellie’s fit physique is always on full display in her ensembles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a stunning snap in which she rocked a one-shoulder orange gown that accentuated her incredible physique to perfection.