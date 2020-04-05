‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Reacts To Lala Kent’s Friendship With James Kennedy, Potential Collab

Raquel Leviss is sharing her thoughts on her boyfriend's friendship with her on-screen nemesis.

Raquel Leviss has never gotten along with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, and recently, the tension between the two women has been at an all-time high. So, how does Leviss feel about the friendship between her boyfriend, James Kennedy, and her on-screen nemesis?

During an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the former beauty queen opened up about the relationship between Kennedy and Kent before revealing if she would ever collaborate with her musician boyfriend as Kent has done with him on a number of occasions over the past few years.

“Well, there was a little bit of tension, you know, when James and Lala are always back and forth, and Lala and I are always back and forth,” Leviss admitted. “So like it’s not a clear-cut like woo-hoo, yeah, I want you to make a song with Lala. But it’s more of an understanding that this is his music career and I want him to do well in that.”

According to Leviss, she’s more concerned with the success of Kennedy’s career in music than she is with her feud with Kent and is happy when the two of them can get along. As fans well know, Kennedy and Kent have had plenty of their own feuds in the past but made amends last summer during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and released their latest track, “Playboy Bunny,” at the end of last month.

As for whether or not Leviss would ever team up on a song with her boyfriend, she said that while she would like to collaborate in a professional sense, she’s not very talented when it comes to music.

“I cannot sing. And I don’t really want to sing,” she confessed.

Leviss then said that Kennedy is currently focusing on establishing himself as a successful DJ outside of Vanderpump Rules and not necessarily wanting to work with anyone else on the show.

While Kennedy and Leviss’ relationship went through struggles early on in Season 8 due to Kennedy’s drinking, he has sine gotten sober.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kennedy revealed he was nearly nine months sober during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, in early March. Then, after confirming that he did get sober to improve his own life, Leviss’ demand that he stop drinking during Season 8 played a role in his decision to take on a life of sobriety.