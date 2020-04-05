Genesis Lopez Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination As She Spills Out Of Tiny Black Bikini

Bombshell Genesis Lopez sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a smoking-hot snapshot of herself in an impossibly tiny bikini on Sunday, April 5. The social media star took to Instagram to share the post with her 4.8 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old model wowed in the snapshot as she was photographed indoors, smiling while next to her cat. She took center stage and sat on her shins on the floor as she looked directly into the camera’s lens. Genesis’ left arm was raised up to her shoulder while her right hand was caressing her leg. Her long brunette locks, which featured some blond highlights, were styled straight as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulder.

Genesis rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included a shiny nude lipstick, filled-in eyebrows, eyelash extensions, a smoky eye shadow, foundation, and some bronzer. What stole the show, however, was Genesis’ enviable figure, as she showed off her physique in a black two-piece swimsuit that left barely anything to the imagination.

The stunner’s bikini bra featured an interesting decollate design that fell off her shoulders as it also possessed two versatile thin strings that Genesis had tied in the front — styling the bikini as a bandeau top. Meanwhile, the bikini’s cups struggled to contain Genesis’ voluptuous assets and exposed more than enough cleavage.

Genesis paired the bra with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide a lot of coverage as they were designed in a classic Brazilian-style thong. The revealing briefs, which were high-waisted and featured ruffles along the edges, helped to display all of Genesis’ killer curves, as they drew attention to her curvaceous hips and toned core.

Genesis completed the beachside look with just a pair of small hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, the beauty wished her fans a pleasant Sunday.

“I hope you’re all mentally and physically well,” she continued her caption.

The sexy snapshot was met with instant and widespread approval from thousands of Genesis’ fans, amassing more than 18,000 likes in just the first 20 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 300 of her followers quickly took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her looks, her swimsuit, and her famous figure.

“You are a beautiful woman,” one user commented.

“Love that smile,” a second user added.

“Happy Sunday my sweet little angel,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Incredibly gorgeous,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Genesis has served a number of sizzling bikini-clad looks on her social media this past week, sending plenty of temperatures soaring. On April 2, she stunned in a tiny white two-piece swimsuit that flawlessly displayed her body’s curves, per The Inquisitr.