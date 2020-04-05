Halsey Stuns In A White Bikini With Buckles And Quotes Drake

Halsey texted two stunning snaps to a mystery recipient.

Halsey showed off her exceptional taste in swimwear in a social media update. On Saturday, the “Bad at Love” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a set of two bikini snaps with her 19.1 million followers. Her post included a lyric from a Drake song.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 25-year-old singer is back in Los Angeles after touring in Europe, and she’s not letting the coronavirus lockdown stop her from spending some time outdoors and soaking up some rays. In her Instagram photos, Halsey showed her fans how she sunbathes in style by posing in a revealing white two-piece that included a stretchy bandeau top. The garment had a thick elastic band underneath the bust, and it was so tight that it was digging into Halsey’s cleavage and causing a little spillage over the top.

What made Halsey’s top so distinctive were its two shoulder straps. They were thick, and they resembled belts. The bands had adjustable silver buckles, and they were covered with evenly-spaced eyelets.

The singer’s ivory bikini bottoms had thin side straps that were stretched up over her hip bones. The front scooped down in a wide U to expose most of her flat, toned midsection.

Halsey accessorized her swimsuit with a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses that had white geometric frames. In both of her photos, she was pictured lounging outside on a lush, green lawn. In her top image, she was propping herself up on her left elbow, and she had her torso turned toward the camera. Her left leg was stretched out, and her right knee was bent.

In her bottom snapshot, Halsey was leaning back on her left hand with her body slightly angled toward the camera. This pose highlighted her tiny waist, and the picture included a small hint of her pert posterior.

In the caption of her post, Halsey quoted the new Drake track “Tootsie Slide.”

As of this writing, Halsey’s post has racked up over 1.6 million likes and thousands of comments.

“Excuse ma’am do you have to look that good?” read one response to her post.

“Quarantine just got better,” another admirer gushed.

Because the image in Halsey’s post was a screenshot of pictures that she had texted to someone, many of her fans also begged her to reveal the identity of their recipient.

“Who did you send those to?” one fan asked.

“Oh to be the person getting texted these pics,” read another comment.

So far, Halsey has not revealed the lucky person who her bikini snaps were delivered to.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Halsey also delighted her fans last month with a “quarantine update” that included a video of the “You Should Be Sad” singer rocking a different bikini.