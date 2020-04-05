Chloe Saxon Shows Off Her Curvy Backside In A Black Sports Bra & Booty Shorts

Chloe Saxon wasn’t shy about showing off her curves for her latest Instagram pic. She put her backside on full display as she snapped some selfies.

In the racy post, Chloe looked smoking hot as she donned a black sports bra. The garment hugged her torso tightly while showing off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her massive cleavage.

She paired the bra with some matching shorts. The skimpy bottoms were snug around her tiny waist while flaunting her curvy hips and round booty, as well as her killer legs. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe sat with her backside facing the camera. She held her phone in one hand as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. In the second snap she stood up and bent one knee while she snapped the photo. The third pic featured the model from the front. She placed one hand behind her head and looked into her phone.

Chloe wore her long, dark brown hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head. The wavy strands cascaded down her back and over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the shots. The application consisted of long lashes and thick, black eyeliner. She accented her eyes even more with darkened brows and smoky eye shadow. She also sported pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She finished off the look with dark pink lipstick.

Chloe’s 685,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the photos. Fans have clicked the like button more than 17,000 times since its upload. The post has also garnered over 340 comments from admirers.

“You make me crazy,” one follower stated.

“The Bad girls dress in black remember that!!! Smoking keep shining beautiful,” remarked another.

“You look amazing. A true beauty,” a third comment read.

“Love your hair as it is,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Chloe has become known for showcasing her enviable curves in her photos. The model is often seen slaying outfits such has tight dresses, plunging tops, and racy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently thrilled her fans when she exposed her hourglass figure in a tan lingerie set. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 350 comments.