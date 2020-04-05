Anthony Fauci Says Coronavirus Death Toll In The Coming Weeks Will Be ‘Shocking To Some’

Speaking to CBS News host Margarett Brenna on Sunday’s edition of Face the Nation, Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, offered a grim picture of the coming weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, Raw Story reported.

“This is going to be a bad week,” Fauci said as many states are on track to hit peak coronavirus cases.

Although Fauci said a flattening of the curve would ideally follow the coming “escalation,” he said that the death toll would be “shocking to some.”

“I will not say we have it under control. That would be a false statement. We are struggling to get it under control.”

Although Donald Trump has thus far refused to wear a mask in public, Fauci told Brenna that he does.

“If I go out which I really don’t do very much because of my life as it is now, I would and do [wear a mask],” he said, noting that masks should be used to control situations where one cannot maintain the recommended six-foot distance between others.

Fauci also spoke about the eight states that currently do not have stay-at-home orders — Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, and South Carolina. According to the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, these states are putting themselves at higher risk of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“It isn’t that they’re putting the rest of the country at risk as much at much as they’re putting themselves at risk,” he said.

As reported by CNN, the U.S. recently experienced the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Saturday, which the publication suggests is a “warning” that the two weeks ahead are “crucial” to curb the spread of the virus.

“The next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

According to Birx, the next two weeks are when Americans should be staying at home as much as possible, including avoiding trips to the grocery store and pharmacy as much as possible.

Despite the grim weeks that public health experts say lie ahead, CNN reported that some states are already seeing the benefits of social distancing. As noted by the publication, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation statistics suggested that Washington, in particular, has not experienced the spike in coronavirus cases observed in places like New York and New Jersey. The state was notably quick to engage in social distancing and introduce a general stay-at-home mandate.