Illinois Gov. Says Donald Trump ‘Does Not Understand The Word Federal’ After Criticizing States On Coronavirus

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is firing back at Donald Trump after the president suggested that states should have been better prepared for the coronavirus outbreak by stockpiling medical supplies and equipment.

Pritzker appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, saying that Trump doesn’t seem to understand that federal government’s role in emergency management.

“The president does not understand the word federal. Federal Emergency Management Agency. We have a state Emergency Management Agency, but if he were right, why would we ever need a Federal Emergency Management Agency?” Pritzker said, via The Hill. “It’s because individual states can’t possibly do what the federal government can do.”

Trump and Pritzker have traded barbs on the response to the coronavirus, with the Illinois governor criticizing the lack of preparation on the federal government. Pritzker accused Trump of wasting time that he could have been taking action, ignoring early warnings about the spread of the disease, a time when Pritzker said the federal government should have been preparing the supplies that would be needed as the virus spread and hospital systems became strained.

Pritzker added that the only way to get a reaction from Trump was to “make noise” about it so that he would be forced to address their needs.

In recent weeks, Trump has spoken out against state governments and governors who have requested the federal government’s help in accessing medical supplies and equipment. The president publicly questioned whether states need the tens of thousands of ventilators they have requested. Earlier this week, top White House adviser Jared Kushner drew controversy when he pushed back against states requesting ventilators, saying it was up to the federal government to decide how to use them.

“The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile,” Kushner said, via NPR. “It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”

Later in the week, Trump shot back against a reporter who asked what Kushner meant by “our” stockpile and what those would be meant for if not to distribute among states in need. Trump did not directly address the question.

In his appearance on Sunday, Pritzker said that only the federal government can invoke the Defense Production Act to compel manufacturers to produce the necessary medical supplies. He said that states do no have the ability to stockpile enough in anticipation of a pandemic “that no one anticipated,” but noted that Trump has been asking states to do precisely that.