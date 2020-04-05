Lisa Lanceford Powers Through Ab Routine In Bright Green Sports Bra And Gray Leggings

British fitness trainer, Lisa Lanceford focused on training her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a neon green sports bra and black leggings, the brunette powerhouse kicked things off with a set of tornado twists. For this exercise, she raised her hands in front of her body and swung them from side to side, while simultaneously turning her torso from left to right. In her caption, Lisa encouraged fans to anchor the movement in their core muscles and to bend their knees while doing the exercise. She also recommended doing four sets of 12 reps.

In the next video, Lisa performed a set of lying knee tucks which required her to lay on a yoga mat face up with her legs extended in front of her. While holding on to a kettlebell above her head, Lisa lifted her knees toward her torso, slightly raising her pelvis at the top of the exercise. Lisa’s caption also suggested doing four sets of 12 repetitions.

The third clip came with an outfit change as Lisa tackle a set of plank oblique crunches. Rocking a white sports bra and blue leggings, Lisa got into a side plank position, propping herself up on her elbow and keeping one arm outstretched above her head. Then she pulled the arm downward while raising the corresponding knee.

Lisa maintained the side plank position for the last video in the series. This time she held her arm in line with her shoulder before sending it down until her hand was beneath her opposite armpit. The movement required her to twist her torso which engaged her abdominal muscles.

The videos amassed close to 15,000 likes as of this writing and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed impressed by Lisa’s show of fitness.

“Omg your core is sooo strong,” one fan wrote before adding fire and heart-eye emoji to their comment. “This workout is an absolute killer.”

Others seemed to envy her dedication to fitness.

“You are amazing Lisa!” a second commenter wrote. “I wish I had some of your motivation.”

Then there were those who thanked her for consistently providing at-home workout demonstrations.

“THANK YOU FOR THESE!” a third person wrote. “You’re the real MVP.”

In her caption, Lisa also announced that she’d be hosting a live ab-focused workout session on Monday for her followers and in the comments, some fans expressed excitement about that too.