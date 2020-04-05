Joe Biden Says Dismissal Of Navy Captain Who Sounded Alarm On Coronavirus Is ‘Close To Criminal’

Joe Biden is speaking out against the U.S. Navy’s decision to dismiss a captain who raised alarms about the coronavirus on his aircraft carrier, saying Captain Brett Crozier’s firing was “close to criminal.”

As The Hill noted, Biden addressed the controversial dismissal during an appearance on ABC’s This Week, saying that the Navy captain “stood up and said what had to be said” to protect sailors in danger of contracting COVID-19.

“I think it’s close to criminal the way they’re dealing with this guy,” he said, adding, “I think he should have a commendation rather than be fired.”

The U.S. Navy this week fired Crozier from his post commanding an aircraft carrier after he had written a letter raising concerns about the spread of the coronavirus on the ship, which had sickened dozens of sailors.

“This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do,” Crozier wrote, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”

U.S. Navy officials said Crozier was fired because he went outside the chain of command in writing the letter, and was not careful in how he presented and released the information. He is reportedly in the process of being reassigned to a new post within the branch of the military.

Donald Trump this weekend backed the Navy’s decision to fire the commander, saying he agreed “100 percent” and believed it was wrong for Crozier to write a such a public letter addressing his concerns.

“I thought it was terrible what he did, to write a letter? I mean, this isn’t a class on literature,” Trump said, via Business Insider. “This is a captain of a massive ship that’s nuclear-powered.”

Watch this video of the send off of Captain Crozier, commander of the aircraft carrier USS Roosevelt who was fired yesterday for sounding the alarm to protect his sailors. Tells you everything you need to know about the type of #leader he is. pic.twitter.com/z9q3pTJpgZ — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) April 3, 2020

But others have disagreed, comparing his firing to China’s action against some doctors who initially rose concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the early days of the infection. The country is accused of trying to suppress information about the virus and its spread, which critics say cost critical time in addressing it and trying to stop its spread.

Crozier had the backing of many serving on the aircraft carrier, with hundreds of them gathered to give him a rousing send-off this week as he departed the ship. The sailors cheered and chanted his name as Crozier walked off the aircraft carrier to a waiting car.