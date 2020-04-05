Tom Dempsey Dead, Legendary NFL Kicker Dies From Coronavirus At 73

Legendary NFL football player Tom Dempsey has died at the age of 73. The news was reported by TMZ, which cited “complications from the coronavirus” as the cause of his passing. However, The New York Times reports that the Orleans Parish coroner has yet to release an official cause of death.

Dempsey is believed to have contracted COVID-19 at a New Orleans retirement home, where 15 patients have died from the disease. The late football star was suffering from dementia for years before his death and is survived by his wife, Carlene, three children, his sister, and grandchildren.

NFL Career

Throughout his 11-year professional football career, Dempsey played with the Los Angeles Rams, the Houston Oilers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills, and the New Orleans Saints. During his stint for the latter, Dempsey smashed the field goal record by 7 yards during a game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions, kicking the ball 63 yards.

“I was more concerned about kicking it straight because I felt I could handle the distance” Dempsey said of the kick at the time when goalposts were on the goal line as opposed to behind the end zone.

The record has been matched by five players since and was broken by Denver Bronco kicker Matt Prater in 2013, who kicked his field goal from 64 yards.

Gayle Benson, the owner of the Saints, touched on Dempsey’s death in a statement, CBC News reported.

“The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken at this most difficult time. Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations. He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humor.”

After Dempsey left the Saints, he became an oilfield salesman. He would later become a high school football coach and car dealership manager.

Legacy

My thread on the great Tom Dempsey, who died Saturday after a battle with Covid-19 at the age of 73. pic.twitter.com/ipdL4mFWbM — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) April 5, 2020

Dempsey was born without toes on his right foot and was missing all five fingers on his right hand. Despite this setback, he wore a custom, flat-front kicking shoe that ended at the tip of his foot where his toes would have begun. He played football at Palomar College in California before going professional and making his mark in the NFL.

With Dempsey’s success came scrutiny. His use of the flat-front shoe was seen as an unfair advantage to some, including former Dallas Cowboys president Tex Schramm, who compared it to the head of a golf club. As reported by CBC News, Dempsey defended himself by claiming he was making do with the body he was born with. Many NFL officials, including then-commissioner Pete Rozelle, agreed with Dempsey. Nevertheless, in 1977, the NFL passed a rule, widely known as “The Dempsey Rule,” that required shoes worn on artificial limbs on the kicking leg to have a “kicking surface” that is comparable to “that of a normal kicking shoe.”

Regardless of some scrutiny, Dempsey’s legacy was cemented in the NFL as well as for the Saints. According to The New York Times, Dempsey’s famous kick became “Saints lore” and was one of the team’s crowning achievements for some time.