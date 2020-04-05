Dr. Drew Pinsky Apologizes After Repeated Statements Downplaying Coronavirus, Calling It ‘Press-Induced Panic’

Dr. Drew Pinsky is apologizing after he made a series of statements downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, saying it would not be more serious than the seasonal flu and claiming the attention surrounding it was a “press-induced panic.”

The television doctor had come under fire after a viral Twitter video compiled weeks of statements downplaying the virus, at one point saying that the risk of dying from the coronavirus would be lower than being “hit by an asteroid.” The statements dated back to early February, echoing the approach that President Donald Trump and Fox News have been accused of taking in downplaying the risks of the virus and predicting that its spread across the United States would soon be over.

Many of those who did downplay the virus and accuse media outlets and politicians of overstating the risks have since backtracked. After dozens of journalism professors and working journalists wrote an open letter accusing Fox News of spreading misinformation, anchor Sean Hannity defended his earlier statements calling it a “new hoax.” Hannity said that he was referring to Democrats whom he believed were politicizing the virus, not calling coronavirus itself a hoax.

Dr. Drew released a video this weekend admitting that he was far off the mark in his own predictions for the coronavirus, saying that he was only looking at the numbers and not the severity of the virus itself.

“My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect,” he said, via Hollywood Life. “I was part of a chorus that was saying that. And we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that. I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong.”

Dr. Drew is a snake oil salesman. Really terrible stuff here. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/Eh35Ky8yVO — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) April 4, 2020

Dr. Drew said that people who want the correct and most up-to-date information about the coronavirus should listen to top CDC expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, a fixture at the White House’s daily briefings on the coronavirus. Pinsky added that Fauci has made it clear that the coronavirus is nothing like the seasonal flu and was significantly worse. Experts have said that the death rate from COVID-19 is at least 10 times higher than the seasonal flu, and that it spreads much easier and more rapidly than influenza.

Dr Drew has issued a full apology for his early coronavirus comments He describes his original commentary comparing it to the flu as 'loserthink' and pledges to change course and sign on to aggressive recommendations https://t.co/XZzOLoxXOb — Jack M. Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 4, 2020

Dr. Drew added that he is planning to put his medical expertise to good use, signing up with the New York and Los Angeles Health Corps to work with first responders, Hollywood Life noted.