Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Fabulous Figure & Bronze Skin In White Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore showed off not only her fabulous figure, but her bronze tan in her latest social media share. The model updated her Instagram account on Sunday with a snap that saw her looking fabulous as she relaxed on a lounge chair in a skimpy bikini.

Tarsha flaunted her fit physique in a two-piece, white swimsuit as she sat barefoot on a white, slatted lounge chair. The chair was made for two and the model sat lengthwise across it. The bikini top had a halter-style design that featured a plunging neckline. The bottoms had a high waistline and high-cut legs, which elongated her legs. The white colors made her bronze skin pop in the outside light.

Tarsha faced the camera as she sat one her side with her legs off to the side. She leaned on her hands, giving her fans a peek at her cleavage in the top. The pose also flaunted her slender waist. Her knees were slightly bent, showing off the smooth skin on her hip and thigh. The model also sported a pair of dark sunglasses. She wore a serious expression on her face as she turned her head and peered over the edge of the glasses and looked at something off to the side.

The snapshot was tagged at the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, but Tarsha did not say exactly where she was. She also did not indicate when the picture was taken.

Her hair fell in loose waves over her shoulders. The beauty also wore a pale polish on her long nails.

In the caption, she said she had bed hair and was make-up free, adding that she was thankful for filters. She might have not been wearing any makeup, but she still looked gorgeous — and her fans told her so.

“Filters no filters you’re GORGEOUS!!!!” one admirer told her.

“You don’t need any makeup!” a second Instagram user said.

“I prefer this look, makes you look softer (not as etched) and more natural (instead of like Barbie)….the real natural you is exquisite!” a third follower told her.

“Beautiful picture and you are absolutely gorgeous,” wrote a fourth fan.

Tarsha has not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from sharing photos online. She continues to give her plans plenty of sexy content to look at while they are staying home. Last month, she flaunted her cleavage in a chic outfit while she made a run to the grocery store.