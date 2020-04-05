Janet Guzman Sizzles In A Tiny Black Upside-Down Bikini Top And Poses With A Similarly-Clad Pal

Janet and fellow model Chey Anderson were twinning in black bikinis.

Janet Guzman rocked a tiny black bikini for a photo shoot with fellow model Chey Anderson, and she added some visual interest to her basic bathing suit by flipping her top.

On Friday, the popular Fashion Nova model took to Instagram to share a striking snapshot with her 1.3 million followers. Janet and Chey were pictured almost twinning in revealing black two-pieces, but there were a few differences between the curvy pals’ bathing suits.

To change up her bikini’s look a bit, Janet wore her halter-style slide top upside down. She also made it strapless by tying all of the garment’s strings behind her back. This moved the tops of her triangle cups to her sides, and the bottom string of her top was in the center of her bust instead of underneath it. Janet’s daring sartorial choice left a generous amount of her voluptuous cleavage exposed.

The model’s bottoms had thick side straps that were stretched up high over her prominent hips. The garment also featured a daring front that dipped down low to create a deep V. The design highlighted Janet’s round, curvy posterior and her tiny waist. It also elongated her toned torso and her shapely thighs.

Chey’s two-piece included the same classic triangle string bikini top that Janet was wearing. However, Chey’s top was right-side up, and she had its thin halter ties secured around her neck. The bottom half of her bathing suit was also different. She was sporting a pair of micro slide bottoms with long strings on the sides. The bands didn’t tie, and they were pulled up to the smallest part of her waist. Her enviable hourglass shape was similar to that of her friend.

Janet and Chey were both wearing their long, dark hair pulled back in sleek ponytails. They were also both sporting gold hoop earrings, but Janet’s were significantly larger than Chey’s.

For their beauty looks, the models rocked eye shadow in earthy tones, dark mascara, and bronze contour on their cheeks. They were sporting lip color in similar nude shades, but Chey’s plump pout was much glossier than her pal’s.

The two women were posing high up on a balcony with a curved glass railing. They were standing side-by-side, and they had their arms around each other.

In the caption of her post, Janet described herself and Chey as an iconic cartoon duo.

As of this writing, Janet’s photo has been liked over 121,000 times, and it has received over 1,000 comments. One of her Instagram followers asked her why she was wearing her bikini top upside down, and she explained that it was to avoid tan lines.

“Dynamic duo,” read one response to Janet’s post.

“That’s my type of energy,” another fan wrote.

“The hottest Beavis and Butthead ever!!!” a third admirer gushed.

Janet isn’t the only social media sensation who has rocked her bikini top upside down. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Playboy model Sarah Harris has also experimented with the look.