Nicole Thorne Flaunts Her Curves In Tight Shorts And A Scandalous Cropped Sweater

Though she’s simply staying at home, Nicole Thorne is still finding ways to thrill her 1.4 million Instagram followers with sizzling snaps in figure-hugging ensembles. She included Brisbane, Queensland, Australia in the geotag of the post.

Nicole posed in a chair with leather cushions and a wooden frame, a piece of furniture that fans may have spotted on her Instagram page before. She rocked an ensemble by the online retailer Fashion Nova, and tagged the brand in the caption as well as in the picture itself.

Nicole opted to wear a pair of high-waisted black shorts that had a figure-hugging fit. The shorts came all the way up to her natural waist, and clung to her fit physique before ending just a few inches down her thighs. She paired the tight shorts with a looser-fitting sweater.

Though the sweater had a looser fit that cloaked her arms and upper body, and a higher neckline that hid her cleavage, Nicole upped the sex appeal of the look by allowing the cropped sweater to ride up slightly. As a result, she exposed a tantalizing hint of under boob for her followers. The look also showed off a few inches of her toned stomach.

Nicole varied her pose slightly in the second snap, tucking her legs underneath her in the armchair. She placed one hand on the arm of the chair and the other was near her face, tucking a strand of her brunette locks behind her ear.

She wore her long brunette locks down in an effortless style, and accentuated her natural beauty with neutral makeup. A soft pink hue graced her plump lips, which were slightly parted in a seductive expression, and long lashes and bold brows framed her gorgeous eyes.

Nicole’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling double update, and the post racked up over 10,200 likes within just four hours, including a like from fellow Instagram sensation Abby Dowse. The post also received 171 comments within the same time span.

“Stunning,” one fan said, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Wow you look so pretty at home,” another added.

“You’re perfect,” one fan said, captivated by her beauty.

“Seriously you’re looking very pretty gorgeous baby,” another fan added, showering Nicole with compliments.

Nicole has been sharing plenty of smoking hot updates with her fans, including one from just yesterday. In a recent post, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole went braless in a sheer top and cheetah-print bikini bottoms for a sexy picture.