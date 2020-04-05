Katelyn Runck Flaunts Chiseled Figure In Gray Sports Bra And Leggings For New Instagram Photo

Fitness model and trainer Katelyn Runck got meditative in the latest post on her Instagram page. In the photo and video series, the statuesque brunette sat on a white marble-patterned yoga mat on a beach with an idyllic seascape in the background. In the first photo Katelyn sat with one leg in front of her and it was bent at the knee. Her other leg was stretched behind her. Katelyn rested one of her hands on her knee and the other on the mat. She kept her back straight and her eyes closed. Her black hair was swept into a chic high bun and she sported an understated makeup look.

Katelyn accentuated her eyes with dark liner and what appeared to be glossy eyeshadow. Her lips also looked glossy and sunlight glinted off of the cheekbone that was closest to the camera.

In the second photo, Katelyn struck a yoga pose. She was pictured in a pushup position with one leg lifted into the air. And in the third slide, she shared a glimpse of her yoga practice.

At the beginning of the clip, Katelyn stood upright before leaning down until her forehead aligned with her knees. Then she walked her hands forward before she bent her elbows and lowering her body. Then she arched her back and raised her torso until her head faced upward. She then pushed her body back up and sent her hips back and raised one leg. Katelyn pushed one foot forward and raised her torso and arms. After that, she twisted her torso backward and then transitioned into a backbend. Then she struck a couple of other poses until she ended up in the position seen in the first photo in the series.

In the comments section, fans expressed admiration for the ease with which Katelyn performed the yoga poses in the final video in the series.

“I like the video! I’m impressed someone as long as you can be so flexible…I got nothing else,” one commenter wrote.

Others thanked her for the demonstration.

“Thanks, Katelyn for the Yoga session,” a second commenter wrote. “I have done a fair amount of strengthening workouts but not a lot yoga during this COVID 19 lockdown.”

“Video is fabulous- such control and flexibility- stunning xo,” a third supporter wrote.

Others seemed completely captivated by her physical attractiveness.

“Wow so beautiful,” a fourth commenter gushed. “Happy Sunday, hope you have a great day, stay safe.”