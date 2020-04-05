Alexa Collins Rocks A Cozy Sweater In Bed For Sexy Instagram Update

Alexa Collins loves to flaunt her incredible body in figure-hugging ensembles, but she surprised her Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked a cozier look.

Alexa rocked an oversized leopard-print sweater from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. In addition to identifying herself as a partner with the brand in the caption of the post, she made sure to tag Fashion Nova’s Instagram page in the picture and the caption as well.

The sweater Alexa wore had a half-zip down the front, and Alexa unzipped it as far as it would go. The oversized fit meant that her cleavage wasn’t visible, but the look still showed a tantalizing hint of skin. The large sweater hid Alexa’s upper body, but she appeared to have paired the top with skimpy bottoms, if any bottoms at all.

In the first snap, Alexa sat on her pale blue bedding, with her glamorous gray tufted upholstered headboard visible behind her. Her long blond locks were pulled up into a sleek bun, and she kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of stud earrings and nothing else.

Despite her casual ensemble, she still had a full face of makeup on, including bronzer, highlighter, eyeshadow and lip gloss.

In the second snap, Alexa varied her pose slightly, placing her hands at the neckline of the sweater and leaning forward. The pose showcased even more of her toned thighs. In the third and final snap, Alexa remained in bed, adjusting her bun with one hand while the other went to the hem of her sweater.

Alexa’s eager Instagram followers absolutely loved the casual yet sexy update, and the post racked up over 3,000 likes within just one hour. It also received 120 comments from her fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Such a beauty,” one fan said, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“Looks fuzzy and warm!!” another follower added.

“Perfection, right there,” one fan said.

“Just so darn gorgeous. Maybe I’ll just stay in bed too…. if you are there,” another follower commented flirtatiously.

While Alexa may be rocking cozier ensembles from time to time, she still loves to showcase her incredible body in skimpier attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a yellow lace lingerie set that left little to the imagination while posing in her bathroom.