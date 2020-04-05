Alexa Collins Rocks A Cozy Fleece In Bed For Sexy Instagram Update

Alexa Collins loves to flaunt her incredible body in figure-hugging ensembles, but she surprised her Instagram followers with her latest update in which she rocked a cozier look.

Alexa sported an oversized leopard-print fleece from online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. In addition to identifying herself as a partner with the brand in the caption of the post, she made sure to tag Fashion Nova’s Instagram page in the picture and the caption as well.

The fleece Alexa wore had a half-zip down the front, and Alexa unzipped it as far as it would go. The loose fit meant that her cleavage wasn’t visible, but the look still showed a tantalizing amount of skin. The large top hid Alexa’s upper body, but she appeared to have paired it with skimpy bottoms, if any at all.

In the first snap, Alexa sat on her pale blue bedding, with her glamorous gray tufted upholstered headboard visible behind her. Her long blond locks were pulled up into a sleek bun, and she kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of stud earrings and nothing else.

Despite her casual ensemble, she still had a full application of makeup on, including bronzer, highlighter, eyeshadow and lip gloss.

In the second snap, Alexa varied her pose slightly, placing her hands at the neckline of the fleece and leaning forward. The pose showcased even more of her toned thighs. In the third and final snap, Alexa remained in bed, adjusting her bun with one hand while the other went to the hem of her top.

Alexa’s eager Instagram followers absolutely loved the casual yet sexy update, and the post racked up over 3,000 likes within just one hour. It also received 120 comments from her fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Such a beauty,” one admirer said, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“Looks fuzzy and warm!!” was a second comment.

“Perfection, right there,” a third fan said.

“Just so darn gorgeous. Maybe I’ll just stay in bed too…. if you are there,” another follower commented flirtatiously.

While Alexa may be rocking cozier ensembles from time to time, she still loves to showcase her incredible body in skimpier attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a yellow lace lingerie set that left little to the imagination as she posed in her bathroom.